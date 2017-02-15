Roseville to host Junior Singles Championships
Roseville, CA - Top youth tennis players from throughout Northern California are ready for the annual Johnson Ranch Junior Singles Championships that will take place over President's Day Weekend. Placer Valley Tourism will join forces with Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville to once again host this exciting three-day event on Feb. 18-20.
Girls and boys ages 12 to 18 will be competing in this United States Tennis Association (USTA) sanctioned event and the competition promises to be fierce. Players from Redding to Fresno will be competing and the tournament is full with 256 youth athletes in the eight divisions.
Cris Bacharach, Tournament Director and Johnson Ranch Racquet Club Head Tennis Pro, explained that many of these players are quite serious and will even travel with their coach to the tournament.
"Last year we had a full tournament as well and that means many kids had to be turned away as only the best 32 applicants for each age division are accepted," explained Bacharach. "We are looking forward to another great, competitive junior championship."
Games will start early Saturday morning and continue well into the evenings on both Saturday and Sunday. The NorCal champions in each age division will be decided in the final match-ups that will take place on Monday, Feb. 20.
Mark your calendar and come down to the courts at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club located at 2600 Eureka Rd in Roseville to see these junior tennis athletes take their swing at becoming NorCal champions.
