Bill would provide independent oversight of Mental Health Services

ROSEVILLE - This week Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Roseville) introduced a bill to assure that the $2 billion allocated each year from Proposition 63 is serving the mental health needs of Californians.

The bill would provide independent oversight of programs funded by the Mental Health Services Act, passed as Proposition 63 in 2004. The Act allocates roughly $2 billion each year for the provision of county mental health programs. Though counties are required to report on program performance, no state agency reviews reported data to determine compliance or measure outcomes, with the State Auditor and Little Hoover Commission estimating that up to $17 billion in spending has lacked appropriate oversight.

"The absence of oversight has clear consequences: California leads the way in funding for mental healthcare, yet almost half of the 2.2 million Californians who live with mental illness are not receiving the treatment they need," Kiley said. "More effective oversight will engender accountability, and it will ensure that the information counties collect is put to use improving the performance and impact of mental health programs."

Assembly Bill 488 would create an independent accountability office, led by an Inspector General, to investigate, monitor, and track the provision of mental health funding.

