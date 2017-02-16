Roseville Gas Price Declines Coming to an End?

Roseville, CA- Declining gas prices in Roseville may be coming to an end as experts continue to anticipate a rise in fuel prices nationwide heading into the warmer months. In Roseville, the best deals are typically found at less than handful of gas outlets including Costco, Sam's Club and Arco. Expect to pay significantly more at many stations outside the list below.

Sacramento, CA, - Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 4.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.71/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.27/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 56.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 7.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 57.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on February 13 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.14/g in 2016, $2.60/g in 2015, $3.44/g in 2014, $3.91/g in 2013 and $3.77/g in 2012.



Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $2.69/g, up 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.65/g.

Modesto- $2.63/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.60/g.

Oakland- $2.84/g, up 3.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.81/g.



"The era of falling gasoline prices will likely be coming to an end soon at a gas station near you," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "Not to say declines are completely done, but over the next few weeks we'll likely see more times when stations are raising their prices then dropping them, thanks to gasoline demand that will soon begin recovering and crude oil imports that will soon reflect OPEC's lower output. The national average typically rises 35-65 cents from its low price, usually in February, through Memorial Day, and there's no reason to believe the same won't happen this year, so buckle up," he said.



