Rocklin Music Artist Quinn Hedges New Album

Rocklin, CA- Local Rocklin music artist Quinn Hedges will unveil his latest album in spectacular fashion. He and several collaborators created a dozen captivating videos that will be featured in a movie that coincides with the release of the album.



Hedges will showcase his new album - "Slightly South of Stormy Clouds" - on Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m. at Blue Oaks Center Theatre in Rocklin. The one-hour movie will include a video of all 12 songs on Hedges' latest album.



The movie videos will be compiled in order to play the songs uninterrupted along with the album, reflecting Hedges' vision of how the album was intended to be heard. Hedges wrote all the songs on "Slightly South of Stormy Clouds," a self-reflecting musical journey about life in transition.



"Slightly South of Stormy Clouds" was a unique collaboration of highly-talented musicians and producers on both the West and East Coast. Hedges' cousin - John B Hedges - is a gifted musician and arranger who co-produced the album.



"After three years of extremely hard work that tested my patience, drive, and dedication, I can finally sit back and enjoy the efforts of the fantastic team that I was surrounded by, spanning from coast to coast," Hedges said. "It's very exciting for me and everyone associated with the album to have it unveiled at the Blue Oaks Theatre, which will make it a very special evening."



Hedges flew to Philadelphia in 2015 to record with his cousin, who assembled world-class talents at the famed Milkboy The Studio. The downtown studio has previously recorded a who's who of artists, including Justin Timberlake, Celine Dion, ACDC, John Legend, Dave Matthews, Rhianna, Kanye West, and many more.



Once the Milkboy Sessions were completed, recording resumed in Sacramento with a talented cast of local musicians and artists that included five Hedges family members. The recording took place at Octopus Audio with Zack Proteau, an engineer, producer, and electric bassist. Proteau was a Rolling Stone award-winning producer on Jackie Greene's 2002 album, "Gone Wanderin."



Once the recording concluded, the album was sent to Los Angeles to be mixed by Tim Sonnefeld, a Grammy award-winning engineer for his work on Usher's album, "Raymond vs. Raymond."



The finishing touches to the final mixes were then applied by Bob Ludwig, a legendary mastering engineer for Gateway Mastering Studios in Portland, ME. He is a multi-Grammy award-winning engineer who has worked with diverse artists and bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, Steely Dan, Alabama Shakes, Jeff Beck, and Radiohead.



"This is a great production. Working on Slightly South of Stormy Clouds, I often thought of my Steely Dan days when I was in the studio," Ludwig said. "Quinn and the team he assembled did a wonderful job on this album."



Besides his song-writing capability, vocal talents, and producing skills, Hedges is also an accomplished musician and his guitar work is regularly featured on "Slightly South of Stormy Clouds."



In 2012, Hedges was voted "Best of the City" in Sactown Magazine and The Quinn Hedges Band released the album - "Step Outside." In 2013, a Hedges' song - "Without You" - was a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition.



This is the fourth album that Hedges has written and played a huge role in producing. He has played at various venues throughout the Sacramento region for the past 12 years as a solo artist. Hedges is also currently a member of the dynamic Sacramento-based rock band, "The Outcome."



To purchase the CD - "Slightly South of Stormy Clouds" - or download individual songs, visit iTunes, Spotify, or www.cdbaby.com/cd/quinnhedges.



Tickets to the showing of "Slightly South of Stormy Clouds" cost $20 and includes a copy of the album. To purchase tickets, visit www.quinnhedges.brownpapertickets.com.



For more information on Quinn Hedges, visit his website at www.quinnhedges.com or email him at info@quinnhedges.com.