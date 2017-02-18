Roseville Bucks for Bikes Application Deadline
Roseville, CA- Apply for an opportunity to receive up to $200 toward a new commuter bike. Bucks for Bikes helps commuters start using an active, clean, traffic-relieving mode of travel-bicycling.
Submit your application Friday, February 3 through 5 p.m., Monday, March 13.
Applicants must be:
* 18 years of age or older
* Living, working or attending school in Roseville.
* Willing to commute to work or school by bike
* Willing to attend a free cycling clinic
For more information, contact the City of Roseville Public Works - Alternative Transportation by calling (916) 774-5365 or e-mailing us.
* Funding is limited. This is not a first come, first served application process. Not everyone who applies or is eligible will be awarded a subsidy.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesBella Vista HS Wins Sacramento County Academic DecathlonSacramento, CA- Bella Vista High School, from the San Juan Unified School District, is the winner of the 2017 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon competition
Topgolf in Roseville to host WJU Fundraiser in AprilRoseville, CA - The Jessup Athletic Association will host the inaugural TopSwing event - a fun gathering, providing golf, games, food, beverages, prizes and awards - on Sunday, April 23
Roseville Bucks for Bikes Application DeadlineRoseville, CA- Apply for an opportunity to receive up to $200 toward a new commuter bike. Bucks for Bikes helps commuters
Mom Turns Caregiving Into CareerSo taken up by their moving story, I'm devoting the next two weeks to Joe and Tish Griffin, 21-year-old son and 60-year-old mother
PCWA affirms opposition to weaken Prop 218AUBURN, Calif. - At its February 16 meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors expressed opposition to any legislative effort to weaken Proposition 218
Rocklin Music Artist Quinn Hedges New AlbumLocal Rocklin music artist Quinn Hedges will unveil his latest album in spectacular fashion. He and several collaborators created a dozen captivating videos
Roseville Gas Price Declines Coming to an End?Roseville, CA- Declining gas prices in Roseville may be coming to an end as experts continue to anticipate a rise in fuel prices nationwide heading into the warmer months
Bill would provide independent oversight of Mental Health ServicesROSEVILLE - This week Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Roseville) introduced a bill to assure that the $2 billion allocated each year from Proposition 63
Roseville to host Junior Singles ChampionshipsRoseville, CA - Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville is set to host annual Junior Singles Championships Feb. 18 - 20.
Kidney Transplants: UC Davis Leads NationSACRAMENTO, Calif.) - UC Davis physicians gave lifesaving kidney transplants to more than 400 people in 2016, making it the highest-volume kidney transplant program in the nation.
Kid-O-Rama Festival Returns to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Olympic Valley, Calif. - The 8th annual Kid-O-Rama extravaganza returns to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows this President's Day weekend from February 18-25.
Dementia Support Group in Grass ValleyCascades of Grass Valley, a senior living community located at 415 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley, will be hosting a monthly support group for family and caregivers
NEWS: In Case You Missed It