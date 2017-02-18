Roseville Bucks for Bikes Application Deadline

Roseville, CA- Apply for an opportunity to receive up to $200 toward a new commuter bike. Bucks for Bikes helps commuters start using an active, clean, traffic-relieving mode of travel-bicycling.

Submit your application Friday, February 3 through 5 p.m., Monday, March 13.



Applicants must be:

* 18 years of age or older

* Living, working or attending school in Roseville.

* Willing to commute to work or school by bike

* Willing to attend a free cycling clinic

For more information, contact the City of Roseville Public Works - Alternative Transportation by calling (916) 774-5365 or e-mailing us.

* Funding is limited. This is not a first come, first served application process. Not everyone who applies or is eligible will be awarded a subsidy.

Application (PDF)

