Topgolf in Roseville to host WJU Fundraiser in April

Roseville, CA - The Jessup Athletic Association will host the inaugural TopSwing event - a fun gathering, providing golf, games, food, beverages, prizes and awards - on Sunday, April 23 at Topgolf entertainment complex in Roseville.



TopSwing takes place from 4-8 p.m. and is a unique fundraising event for William Jessup University Athletics that is designed for both golfers and non-golfers. No golf skills are necessary.



TopSwing is open to the public for both sponsorship and participation. All proceeds raised at the event will go directly to support William Jessup University athletic programs with scholarships, improved team facilities, and help reduce student debt. The fundraiser at Topgolf will become a yearly event.



The Jessup Athletic Association is the booster organization created to provide opportunities for donors to partner and engage with Jessup athletics. More than 260 William Jessup student-athletes are competing in the Golden State Athletic Conference in both men and women's sports.



"I'm humbled every day to witness our student-athletes competing at their best and striving to achieve at the collegiate level," said Lance Von Vogt, William Jessup Athletic Director and Men's Basketball Head Coach. "TopSwing is a fun event where we can share and engage with our growing number of athletic partners in the community and raise funds for athletic scholarships, facilities, equipment, and overall support of William Jessup athletics."



TopSwing is not the traditional scramble golf outing that must contend with unseasonable weather, a five-hour plus round, or lengthy dinner and awards presentation afterward.



And unlike traditional golf fundraisers, TopSwing is family friendly. Children ages 12 and over are welcome to participate in TopSwing. Topgolf is located at 1700 Freedom Way, near Highway 65 and Blue Oaks Boulevard. Family and friends are also welcome to attend TopSwing and simply watch the participants while enjoying food and beverages. There is seating for up to six players in each bay.



A 60,000 square-foot facility, Topgolf is the region's ultra-popular entertainment venue that blends golf with a full-service bar and restaurant. It has three levels of fully covered bays with heaters and misters. Each level has 34 bays. TopSwing will be held on the premier second level at Topgolf Roseville.



Players hit golf balls with microchip tracking that measures accuracy and distance, while awarding points for targets from close range or as far away as 215 yards.



TopSwing will include two rounds of competition from a team and individual perspective. Topgolf utilizes automated game scoring and each team's scores are easy to monitor at the bay.



Besides the team and individual competition, TopSwing will include hole-in-one, biggest drive and top chip contests. There will also be contest drawings.



Note that the 19th annual Warrior Golf Classic will take place summer 2017. Pre-registration will be available at TopSwing.



TopSwing costs $95 for individuals and includes golf, food and beverages. Non-player participants will enjoy food, beverages, gifts and attire for $50. Call 916 577-8062 for family price quote.

Sponsorships for TopSwing will provide a unique opportunity to promote your organization or business and engage with new potential prospects. Sponsorship levels start at $1,000 per Bay up to $3,000 for Premier Sponsors, and will include player entry into the Warrior Golf Classic.

To participate as a sponsor or for more information, contact Michael Harper, Associate Athletic Director - Development, at mharper@jessup.edu or 916 577-8062.

Donations are tax deductible. William Jessup University is a 501c (3) nonprofit organization that is recognized by state and federal governments. Tax ID 94-1279803.



To sign up for the event or for more information on TopSwing, visit www.jessup.edu or call 916 577-8062.