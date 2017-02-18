Bella Vista HS Wins Sacramento County Academic Decathlon

Sacramento, CA- Bella Vista High School, from the San Juan Unified School District, is the winner of the 2017 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon competition. The team now advances to the California Academic Decathlon finals, which will be held in March 23-26, 2017 in Sacramento. This is the 25th time Bella Vista has won the competition since the 1979-80.



Folsom High School (Folsom Cordova Unified) finished second in the local competition and Pleasant Grove High School (Elk Grove Unified) placed third.



Sacramento County Superintendent of Schools David W. Gordon announced individual and team winners of the 37th Annual Sacramento County Academic Decathlon, held February 4 at Inderkum High School. The top scorers were honored February 9 at an awards banquet presented by the Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE) at the CSU Sacramento University Union Ballroom.



Hundreds of Sacramento County high school students, along with students from Placer County, competed in the 2017 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon. A total of 25 teams, including three from Placer County, participated. The Placer County teams competed amongst themselves and were scored separately.



To prepare for the Academic Decathlon, students devoted months of study to the 2017 theme: "World War II." Students competed for awards in 10 demanding categories: economics, art, science, social science, language/literature, mathematics, music, essay, interview, and speech.



Sacramento County students received gold, silver or bronze medals for their efforts. The three top-scoring teams in Sacramento County are:



1st Place: Bella Vista High School (San Juan Unified)

2nd Place: Folsom High School (Folsom Cordova Unified)

3rd Place: Pleasant Grove High School (Elk Grove Unified)

4th Place: Del Campo High School (San Juan Unified)

5th Place: Sheldon High School (Elk Grove Unified)



Franklin High School (Elk Grove Unified) was recognized as "Most Improved" based on overall improvement.



SAFE Credit Union provided $10,000 in scholarships to be distributed among top-scoring students.



California's winning team advances to the U.S. Academic Decathlon in April 20-22 in Madison, Wisconsin.