10 Cheapest Gas Stations in Roseville
Roseville, CA- Going Up. That sentiment appears to be more of what Roseville residents can expect as gas prices are projected to push higher heading into the spring season. If the pundits are correct, prices are expected to pass 2015 prices over the next few months. Here's the current low prices leaders in Roseville.
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, February 20- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.73/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.27/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 66.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 5.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 3.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 56.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on February 20 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.07/g in 2016, $2.72/g in 2015, $3.49/g in 2014, $4.00/g in 2013 and $3.95/g in 2012.
Areas in California and their current gas price climate: Stockton- $2.72/g, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70/g. Modesto- $2.66/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.64/g. Oakland- $2.87/g, up 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.85/g.
"Refinery liquidation of cheaper winter grade fuel keeps pump prices in similar territory for the week ahead," said Dan McTeague, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst. "The ongoing saga of global oil production limitations becomes less important as refineries begin the early stages of maintenance and turnarounds to accommodate summer gasoline blends."
About GasBuddy GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 60 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 60 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
