10 Cheapest Gas Stations in Roseville

Roseville, CA- Going Up. That sentiment appears to be more of what Roseville residents can expect as gas prices are projected to push higher heading into the spring season. If the pundits are correct, prices are expected to pass 2015 prices over the next few months. Here's the current low prices leaders in Roseville.

Sacramento, CA, February 20- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.73/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.27/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 66.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 5.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 3.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 56.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on February 20 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.07/g in 2016, $2.72/g in 2015, $3.49/g in 2014, $4.00/g in 2013 and $3.95/g in 2012.

Areas in California and their current gas price climate: Stockton- $2.72/g, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70/g. Modesto- $2.66/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.64/g. Oakland- $2.87/g, up 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.85/g.

"Refinery liquidation of cheaper winter grade fuel keeps pump prices in similar territory for the week ahead," said Dan McTeague, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst. "The ongoing saga of global oil production limitations becomes less important as refineries begin the early stages of maintenance and turnarounds to accommodate summer gasoline blends."

