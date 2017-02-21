Roseville to host Battle of the Roses

Roseville, CA - The Armored Combat League and Placer Valley Tourism are joining forces to bring the Battle of the Roses to the Placer County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 25. This exciting live event will be structured just as a true medieval tournament would have been with real knights wielding real steel weapons going full speed with full contact.



The Battle of Roses, which pays homage to the host city Roseville, is a one-day event that pits fighters against each other in many different scenarios and will prepare the fighters for the last national tournament of the year that is being held in Arizona on March 25-26. Fighters from throughout California will be participating with many coming from the Sacramento and Los Angeles chapters.



"There will be individual technical fights that include single duels in longsword, sword and shield, and polearm, " explained Armored Combat League's Pacific Region Commander Erik Saari. "But the melee is where the fighters really shine- this is team against team; its brutal and fascinating all at the same time and its historically accurate with no choreography and no pretend!"

Gates open at 10 a.m. and the first fights will begin at 11 a.m. General admission is $10 and children ages 5-12, police, fire and military are only $5. Wounded Warriors are free. There will be opportunities to meet the fighters plus food and merchandise will be available to purchase. Step back in time and come check out these knights as they fight for their honor! The fairgrounds is located at 800 All American City Blvd. in Roseville.