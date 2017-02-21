Roseville to host Battle of the Roses
Roseville, CA - The Armored Combat League and Placer Valley Tourism are joining forces to bring the Battle of the Roses to the Placer County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 25. This exciting live event will be structured just as a true medieval tournament would have been with real knights wielding real steel weapons going full speed with full contact.
The Battle of Roses, which pays homage to the host city Roseville, is a one-day event that pits fighters against each other in many different scenarios and will prepare the fighters for the last national tournament of the year that is being held in Arizona on March 25-26. Fighters from throughout California will be participating with many coming from the Sacramento and Los Angeles chapters.
"There will be individual technical fights that include single duels in longsword, sword and shield, and polearm, " explained Armored Combat League's Pacific Region Commander Erik Saari. "But the melee is where the fighters really shine- this is team against team; its brutal and fascinating all at the same time and its historically accurate with no choreography and no pretend!"
Gates open at 10 a.m. and the first fights will begin at 11 a.m. General admission is $10 and children ages 5-12, police, fire and military are only $5. Wounded Warriors are free. There will be opportunities to meet the fighters plus food and merchandise will be available to purchase. Step back in time and come check out these knights as they fight for their honor! The fairgrounds is located at 800 All American City Blvd. in Roseville.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesWinners of American History Essay Contest honored in RosevilleRoseville, CA - Congratulations to winners of the American History Essay contest sponsored by Roseville's Gold Trail Chapter
Placer SPCA Announces 2017 Board of DirectorsRoseville, CA - The Placer SPCA has announced the election of its 2017 Officers for the Board of Directors.
Hyundai Veloster: unconventional compact hatchbackRoseville, CA- The first thing one notices about the Hyundai Veloster is the odd door arrangement. It's an ingenious idea, putting two doors on the passenger side of this compact hatchback
Tickets Now Available for Flavor! Napa ValleyNapa, CA - Individual tickets for Flavor! Napa Valley, March 22 - 26, 2017, which supports programs and scholarships at The Culinary Institute of America's (CIA) Greystone Campus
New California Laws 2017 (Part 19)Roseville, CA - 100 New California laws for 2017. Part 19 includes public records, civil actions, auctions, child abuse, education finance, employees time off, recycling, medical marijuana and more
Wild Bill's 16th Annual Tattoo-a-thon Benefit in RosevilleWild Bill's 16th annual Tattoo-a-thon will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to midnight. Thirty tattoo artists have volunteered to work 16 hours
Roseville to host Battle of the Roses Roseville, CA - The Battle of the Roses comes to the Placer County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 25
10 Cheapest Gas Stations in RosevilleRoseville, CA- Going Up. That sentiment appears to be more of what Roseville residents can expect as gas prices are projected to push higher heading into the spring season
Bella Vista HS Wins Sacramento County Academic DecathlonSacramento, CA- Bella Vista High School, from the San Juan Unified School District, is the winner of the 2017 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon competition
Topgolf in Roseville to host WJU Fundraiser in AprilRoseville, CA - The Jessup Athletic Association will host the inaugural TopSwing event - a fun gathering, providing golf, games, food, beverages, prizes and awards - on Sunday, April 23
Roseville Bucks for Bikes Application DeadlineRoseville, CA- Apply for an opportunity to receive up to $200 toward a new commuter bike. Bucks for Bikes helps commuters
Mom Turns Caregiving Into CareerSo taken up by their moving story, I'm devoting the next two weeks to Joe and Tish Griffin, 21-year-old son and 60-year-old mother
NEWS: In Case You Missed It