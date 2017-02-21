Wild Bill's 16th Annual Tattoo-a-thon Benefit in Roseville

Wild Bill's 16th annual Tattoo-a-thon will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to midnight. Thirty tattoo artists have volunteered to work 16 hours during this year's event and all proceeds - including tips - will be donated to UC Davis Children's Hospital.



"We are grateful for our partnership with Wild Bill and his talented group of artists," said Jacquelyn Mills, senior director of development at UC Davis Children's Hospital. "Every year, they donate their time and talents to give back to our kids. Their donations make a big impact in supporting what we do at UC Davis Children's Hospital."



The 2016 event raised $16,000 for UC Davis Children's Hospital, bringing the total amount raised over the past 15 years to $200,000. Wild Bill and his artists are recognized for their contributions on the donor wall at the entrance at the UC Davis Pediatric and Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.



Wild Bill's is located at 115 Lincoln Street in Roseville. For more information, call 916-783-9090.

UC Davis Children's Hospital is the Sacramento region's only nationally ranked, comprehensive hospital providing care for infants, children, adolescents and young adults with primary, subspecialty and critical care. It includes the Central Valley's only pediatric emergency department and Level I pediatric trauma center, which offers the highest level of care for its critically ill patients, as well as the West Coast's only Level I children's surgery center. The 129-bed children's hospital includes the state-of-the-art 49-bed neonatal and 24-bed pediatric intensive care and pediatric cardiac intensive care units. For more information, visit children.ucdavis.edu.