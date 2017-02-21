New California Laws 2017 (Part 19)
Roseville, CA - 100 New California laws for 2017. Part 19 includes public records, civil actions, auctions, child abuse, education finance, employees time off, recycling, medical marijuana and more.
Click on the corresponding link for a law's full text. Check back daily for the latest California's new laws that may impact you or your business.
New California Laws 2017 - Part 19
- SB-440 - Postsecondary education: institutions.
- SB-441 - California Public Records Act: exemptions.
- SB-443 - Forfeiture: assets: controlled substances.
- SB-445 - Pupil instruction and services: homeless children: foster children.
- SB-448 - Sex offenders: Internet identifiers.
- SB-450 - Elections: vote by mail voting and mail ballot elections.
- SB-451 - Pupil instruction and services: educational counseling.
- SB-453 - Prisons: involuntary medication.
- SB-461 - State Highway Route 164: relinquishment.
- SB-462 - Alcoholic beverages: tied house restrictions: Sonoma County.
- SB-464 - Healing arts: self-reporting tools.
- SB-465 - Building construction: contractors: discipline: reporting: building standards.
- SB-466 - Registered nurses: Board of Registered Nursing.
- SB-467 - Professions and vocations.
- SB-469 - State Athletic Commission.
- SB-470 - Civil actions: summary judgment and summary adjudication.
- SB-474 - Auctions.
- SB-478 - Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act: mandated reporters: pilot program.
- SB-482 - Controlled substances: CURES database.
- SB-484 - Juveniles.
- SB-485 - County of Los Angeles: sanitation districts.
- SB-488 - Public insurance adjusters.
- SB-489 - Hazardous waste: photovoltaic modules.
- SB-491 - Transportation: omnibus bill.
- SB-493 - Elections in cities: by or from districts.
- SB-494 - Emergency services: seismic safety and earthquake-related programs.
- SB-501 - Wage garnishment restrictions.
- SB-502 - San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District: purchase and delivery of electricity.
- SB-504 - Court records: sealing.
- SB-505 - Voter Bill of Rights.
- SB-507 - Sexually violent predators.
- SB-508 - Transportation funds: transit operators: pedestrian safety.
- SB-512 - Public Utilities Commission.
- SB-513 - Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program: fees.
- SB-514 - California Health Benefit Exchange.
- SB-516 - Transportation: motorist aid services.
- SB-517 - Supervised persons: release.
- SB-519 - Youth offender parole hearings.
- SB-524 - Private alternative boarding schools and outdoor programs.
- SB-525 - Respiratory care practice.
- SB-527 - Education finance: Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Fund: Learning Communities for School Success Program.
- SB-530 - Pedicabs.
- SB-531 - Board of Behavioral Sciences.
- SB-532 - Governing boards of school districts: nonvoting and preferential voting pupil members.
- SB-533 - Cities and counties: sales and use tax agreements.
- SB-536 - Armories.
- SB-540 - Franchise Tax Board: Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate.
- SB-541 - Public Utilities Commission: for-hire transportation carriers: enforcement.
- SB-542 - Workers’ compensation: medical provider networks: fee schedules.
- SB-543 - Veterans: Veterans’ Home of California.
- SB-546 - Health care coverage: rate review.
- SB-549 - Charitable raffles.
- SB-552 - Public water systems: disadvantaged communities: consolidation or extension of service: administrative and managerial services.
- SB-555 - Urban retail water suppliers: water loss management.
- SB-557 - Alcoholic beverages: tied-house restrictions: advertising.
- SB-560 - Licensing boards: unemployment insurance.
- SB-561 - Contractors: home improvement salespersons.
- SB-562 - Infrastructure financing: City of Long Beach Civic Center.
- SB-564 - North Fork Kings Groundwater Sustainability Agency Act.
- SB-570 - Personal information: privacy: breach.
- SB-575 - Long-term care insurance.
- SB-579 - Employees: time off.
- SB-580 - Surplus residential property: affordable housing: historic buildings.
- SB-582 - Electrified fences.
- SB-586 - Children’s services.
- SB-588 - Employment: nonpayment of wages: Labor Commissioner: judgment enforcement.
- SB-589 - Voting: voter registration: individuals with disabilities and conservatees.
- SB-590 - Pharmacy: intern pharmacists.
- SB-594 - Child custody.
- SB-597 - Pupil attendance: interdistrict transfers.
- SB-598 - Sales and use taxes: consumer designation: all volunteer fire department.
- SB-600 - Discrimination: citizenship: language: immigration status.
- SB-601 - Corrections: prisons: reports.
- SB-605 - Community colleges: exemption from nonresident tuition fee: Lake Tahoe Community College District.
- SB-612 - Hazardous materials.
- SB-613 - State Department of Public Health: dementia guidelines: workgroup.
- SB-614 - Criminal procedure: legal assistance: ability to pay.
- SB-620 - Board of Behavioral Sciences: licensure requirements.
- SB-621 - Mentally ill offender crime reduction grants.
- SB-623 - Workers’ compensation: benefits.
- SB-626 - Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District: police force.
- SB-629 - Crimes: taking person from lawful custody of peace officer.
- SB-631 - Public Utilities Commission: fees.
- SB-633 - Consumer protection: “Made in U.S.A.” label.
- SB-635 - Erroneous conviction and imprisonment: compensation.
- SB-637 - Suction dredge mining: permits.
- SB-641 - Debt buying: default judgment.
- SB-643 - Medical marijuana.
- SB-644 - Limited Examination and Appointment Program: persons with developmental disabilities.
- SB-646 - Uniform Interstate Family Support Act.
- SB-647 - Real estate investments: securities: qualification exemption.
- SB-651 - Juvenile conduct: victims.
- SB-652 - Instructional materials: revised curriculum frameworks: science.
- SB-655 - Housing standards: mold.
- SB-657 - The California Residential Mortgage Lending Act: lenders: licensees.
- SB-658 - Automated external defibrillators.
- SB-661 - Protection of subsurface installations.
- SB-662 - Recycling.
- SB-664 - Water: urban water management planning.
- SB-667 - Disability insurance: eligibility: waiting period.
Stay up to date, don't miss a segment. Follow the entire series online at: New California Laws for 2017
