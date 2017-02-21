Tickets Now Available for Flavor! Napa Valley

(photo credit: Bob McClenahan, courtesy Flavor! Napa Valley)

Napa, CA - Individual tickets for Flavor! Napa Valley, March 22 - 26, 2017, which supports programs and scholarships at The Culinary Institute of America's (CIA) Greystone Campus in St. Helena, CA, are now available for purchase online at www.FlavorNapaValley.com.

Flavor! Napa Valley takes place during Napa Valley's "Cabernet Season" (November through April) and celebrates both Napa Valley and CIA graduate chefs and winemakers with five days of exclusive food and wine experiences that bring out the best flavors of the legendary Napa Valley. The complete Flavor! Napa Valley schedule, as well as exclusive hotel packages at Silverado Resort and Spa and other Napa Valley lodging partners may be found at FlavorNapaValley.com. Multi-day ticket packages are also available.

Five Day Festival of Food and Wine

A highlight of Flavor! Napa Valley 2017 events include:

* Wednesday, March 22, 2017 - "First Taste - A Downtown Social," presented by the Downtown Napa Association at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia 6 - 8:30 p.m.; price is $95 per person

Celebrate under the stars at the Culinary Institute of America's new campus, the CIA at Copia in downtown Napa, with more than 15 of Napa's best restaurants and more than 40 Napa Valley wineries. Copia will be transformed into an epicurean marketplace where Napa chefs will showcase their favorite dishes paired with unexpected wines. The evening will also include live entertainment and the opportunity to bid on Magnum editions of rare wines during a silent auction. Participating restaurants include Angele Restaurant; Annie The Baker; Azzurro Pizzeria & Enoteca; Basalt; Bounty Hunter; Compadres Rio Grille; Jax Diner; Kitchen Door; Miminashi; Napa Cookie Company; Napa Valley Wine Train; Norman Rose Tavern; Nuri; The Restaurant at CIA Copia; Silverado Resort & Spa; Tarla Mediterranean Bar & Grill; and Torc.

* Thursday, March 23, 2017 - "Chef and Winemaker Golf Tournament and Reception" at Silverado Resort and Spa Registration and breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m.; tee-off is at 10 a.m. and the reception is 2:30 - 4 p.m.; price is $175 per person

Join local chefs and winemakers for a day on Silverado Resort and Spa's championship golf course. The event includes a continental breakfast and 18 holes of golf featuring specialty beverages and Silverado Resort's famous "burger dog." The post-tournament reception provides guests with the opportunity to mingle with the chefs, winemakers and fellow golfers while enjoying some of Napa Valley's finest wines and appetizers.

* Thursday, March 23, 2017 - "From Vineyard to Bottle - Exploring Napa Valley with Iconic Winemaker Heidi Barrett" at the CIA at Copia 2:30 - 4 p.m.; $95 per person

Moderated by wine, food and television star Leslie Hartley-Sbrocco of KQED's "Check, Please!" this exclusive seminar and tasting is focused on Heidi's secrets behind how she captures the deep and complex flavors of the fruit in the wines she makes for her La Sirena and Barrett & Barrett labels, as well as other special selections from the highly-touted Napa Valley brands Paradigm, Fantesca, Kenzo Estate and Lamborn Family Vineyards.

* Thursday, March 23, 2017 - "Napa Valley Icons Dinner" presented by the Silverado Resort and Spa at Silverado Resort and Spa 6 - 10 p.m.; $295 per person

Guests will celebrate the food and wine icons of the Napa Valley at the Silverado Resort and Spa while honoring legendary winemaker Heidi Barrett. Participating chefs include Host Chef Jeffrey Jake from Silverado Resort and Spa; Matthew Accarrino from SPQR; Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski from State Bird Provisions and The Progress; Ken Frank from La Toque; Michael Schulson from Schulson Collective; and esteemed CIA graduate Waldy Malouf.

* Friday, March 24, 2017 - "Extreme Napa Valley: Cult Wines and Food Pairings" at the CIA at Copia 2:30 - 4 p.m.; $75 per person

Guests will taste a selection of red and white cult wines of Napa Valley with chefs and sommeliers that will pair the magnificent flavor profiles with caviar, cheeses, charcuterie, and other decadent bites.

Steve Matthiasson, Winemaker/Proprietor, Matthiasson Wines

John Kongsgaard, Winemaker/Proprietor, Kongsgaard

Cleo Pahlmeyer, Communications Director, Pahlmeyer

Shannon Staglin, President, Staglin Family Vineyard

* Friday, March 24 - "New Stars of the Napa Valley," presented by Robert Mondavi Winery at Robert Mondavi Winery 6 - 10 p.m.; $195 per person

While the Napa Valley is home to some of the world's most legendary culinary and winemaking professionals, this dinner at Robert Mondavi Winery will showcase and honor the next generation of rising talent. Young chefs and winemakers, including Host Chef Jeff Mosher from Robert Mondavi Winery; Josh Balague and Ethan Speizer from upcoming restaurant Nuri; Curtis di Fede from Miminashi; and Sharon Li of PRESS restaurant, will create the menu, paired with wines from Robert Mondavi Winery.

* Saturday, March 25 - "Chef Demo - Master Class with Richard Blais" at the Culinary Institute of America Greystone 10 - 11:30 a.m.; $75 per person

Perhaps most recognizable as the winner of Bravo's Top Chef All-Stars, Richard Blais is a successful chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and television personality. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, Blais went on to train at French Laundry, Daniel, Chez Panisse, and el Bulli. This is a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with this young star and let him share some of the talent, which has made him a successful restaurateur, chef and TV personality.



* Saturday, March 25 - "Exploring the Ghost Wineries of Napa Valley" at the

Rudd Center at the Culinary Institute of America Greystone 10 - 11:30 a.m.; $75 per person

Guests will learn what Napa Valley looked like before the turn of last century and the wineries that are said to have supernatural powers. This rare tasting and seminar focuses on ghost stories, legendary characters, and historic properties that helped put Napa Valley on the wine map.

Chris Carpenter, Winemaker, Lokoya/La Jota Wines

Ted Edwards, Winemaker Emeritus, Freemark Abbey Winery

Pam Starr, Winemaker/Proprietor, Crocker & Starr Wines

Dan Petroski, Winemaker, Larkmead Vineyards

* Saturday, March 25, 2017 - "A True Sense of Place: Collectable wines from the To Kalon Vineyard" at the Rudd Center at the Culinary Institute of America Greystone 2:30 - 4 p.m.; $75 per person

Located at the base of Mayacamas Mountains in Oakville, the famous To Kalon Vineyard has been a special home to highly sought-after grapes since the 1880's. Andy Beckstoffer of Beckstoffer Vineyards and Genevieve Janssens of Robert Mondavi Winery will provide an insiders' perspective of the Cabernet Sauvignon and other important grape varieties grown on this historic property and guests will taste through an array of vineyard designate wines from To Kalon with Beckstoffer, Janssens, and an all-star lineup of winemakers who are so fortunate to work with this fruit.

Moderator: Chris Sawyer, Wine Director Flavor! Napa Valley

Andy Beckstoffer, Proprietor, To Kalon Vineyard/Beckstoffer Vineyards

Genevieve Janssens, Winemaker, Robert Mondavi Winery

Tor Kenward, Proprietor, Tor Kenward Family Wines

Travis Bullard, Winemaker, Cliff Lede Vineyards

Jaime Dowell, Winemaker, Alpha Omega Winery

* Saturday, March 25 - "Legendary Napa Valley, The Grand Tasting" at The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone VIP admission is 6 - 7 p.m. and tickets are $225 per person; general admission is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $175 per person.

The sixth annual Grand Tasting at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena allows guests to taste their way through the Napa Valley with a selection of sweet and savory bites from more than 25 Napa Valley restaurants, paired with wine from more than 80 Napa Valley wineries. Guests may also partake in cooking demonstrations in the CIA kitchen. Participating restaurants include Angele Restaurant; Annie the Baker; Azzurro Pizzeria & Enoteca; Brasswood; Cococlectic; Harvest Table; Jax Diner; Lucy Restaurant & Bar; Napa Cookie Company; Nuri; Norman Rose Tavern; Oak Avenue Catering; PRESS Restaurant; Sam's Social Club; Silverado Resort & Spa; Tarla Mediterranean Bar & Grill; The Farm at Carneros; The Meritage Resort and Spa; The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil and VINeleven.

* Sunday, March 26 - "Bubbles and Brunch" at Domaine Chandon 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.; $135 per person

Flavor! Napa Valley concludes with a brunch at one of Napa Valley's most renowned sparkling wine houses, Domaine Chandon. Guests will enjoy dishes from Host Chef Brian Whitmer from VINeleven, winner of Bravo's Top Chef All-Stars and Owner, Trail Blais Inc., Richard Blais, and nationally acclaimed Vegas restaurateur Rick Moonen, RM Seafood. Brunch will be accompanied by a selection of Domaine Chandon's still and sparkling wines.

Flavor! Napa Valley includes additional Napa Valley Wine Tours; Terroir to Table events, Chef Demonstrations, and Wine Classes. Visit Napa Valley is proud to announce the event sponsors for Flavor! Napa Valley 2017:

* Founding Sponsor: Silverado Resort and Spa

* Presenting Sponsor: Downtown Napa Association

* Jeroboam Sponsor: Bright Event Rentals

* Double Magnum Sponsors: Celebrity Cruises, Mr. Espresso, TriMark, Napa Valley Marriott

Media sponsors include The Wall Street Journal, Wine Spectator, Diablo, Napa/Sonoma Magazine, Where Magazine, Dot429, San Francisco Travel, San Francisco Chronicle, Modern Luxury, Fine Cooking Magazine, Feast It Forward and Napa Valley Life Magazine.

Visit Napa Valley, the official tourism marketing organization for the Napa Valley, is the event presenter and founder of Flavor! Napa Valley. Andrew Freeman & Co. is responsible for event sponsorships and programming, and Dominic Phillips Event Marketing (DPEM) is responsible for concept design and production. Net proceeds from the event support programs and scholarships at The Culinary Institute of America's Greystone Campus in St. Helena, CA.

Tickets and info online at http://www.FlavorNapaValley.com

