Placer SPCA Announces 2017 Board of Directors

Roseville, CA - The Placer SPCA has announced the election of its 2017 Officers for the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is responsible for guiding the mission and vision of the organization and other fiduciary responsibilities, supporting the Placer SPCA's work to enhance the lives of companion animals and support the human-animal bond.

"The Placer SPCA's 18 board members are some of the most well-respected and professional individuals in our community," said Leilani Fratis, CEO of the Placer SPCA. "We are honored to announce such an established and hard-working class for our 2017 Board of Directors."

Denise Fiddyment, a retired community leader, will serve as Board President in 2017. Fiddyment has served on the Placer SPCA's Board of Directors since 2014, contributing to critical projects including the organization's "Imagine the Paws-ibilities" capital campaign, helping the agency raise the $12.1 million needed to begin construction on the new Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Other 2017 elected officers include Board President Elect Paul Klein of Kimley Horn and Associates; Past President Karen Hauber-Grahl, a private practice speech and language specialist; Treasurer Sheila Cardno, wealth advisor at Spectrum Financial; Secretary John Mason, attorney at Gurnee Mason & Forestiere; and Appointee Director at Large Al Johnson, president of Al Johnson Consulting.

New board members to join the 2017 class include Dawn Clayton, general manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort; Jack Paddon, founding principal at Williams + Paddon Architects + Planners; Chris Robles, economic development director with the City of Roseville, and Kent Frkovich, president and CEO of Cisco Air Systems. Retired board members whose service ended include Dan Richards, architect from Williams + Paddon Architects + Planners, and John Norman, vice president at Brookfield Residential.

Each member of the Placer SPCA board has the opportunity to serve two three-year terms.