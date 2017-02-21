Placer SPCA Announces 2017 Board of Directors
Roseville, CA - The Placer SPCA has announced the election of its 2017 Officers for the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is responsible for guiding the mission and vision of the organization and other fiduciary responsibilities, supporting the Placer SPCA's work to enhance the lives of companion animals and support the human-animal bond.
"The Placer SPCA's 18 board members are some of the most well-respected and professional individuals in our community," said Leilani Fratis, CEO of the Placer SPCA. "We are honored to announce such an established and hard-working class for our 2017 Board of Directors."
Denise Fiddyment, a retired community leader, will serve as Board President in 2017. Fiddyment has served on the Placer SPCA's Board of Directors since 2014, contributing to critical projects including the organization's "Imagine the Paws-ibilities" capital campaign, helping the agency raise the $12.1 million needed to begin construction on the new Animal Care and Adoption Center.
Other 2017 elected officers include Board President Elect Paul Klein of Kimley Horn and Associates; Past President Karen Hauber-Grahl, a private practice speech and language specialist; Treasurer Sheila Cardno, wealth advisor at Spectrum Financial; Secretary John Mason, attorney at Gurnee Mason & Forestiere; and Appointee Director at Large Al Johnson, president of Al Johnson Consulting.
New board members to join the 2017 class include Dawn Clayton, general manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort; Jack Paddon, founding principal at Williams + Paddon Architects + Planners; Chris Robles, economic development director with the City of Roseville, and Kent Frkovich, president and CEO of Cisco Air Systems. Retired board members whose service ended include Dan Richards, architect from Williams + Paddon Architects + Planners, and John Norman, vice president at Brookfield Residential.
Each member of the Placer SPCA board has the opportunity to serve two three-year terms.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesWinners of American History Essay Contest honored in RosevilleRoseville, CA - Congratulations to winners of the American History Essay contest sponsored by Roseville's Gold Trail Chapter
Placer SPCA Announces 2017 Board of DirectorsRoseville, CA - The Placer SPCA has announced the election of its 2017 Officers for the Board of Directors.
Hyundai Veloster: unconventional compact hatchbackRoseville, CA- The first thing one notices about the Hyundai Veloster is the odd door arrangement. It's an ingenious idea, putting two doors on the passenger side of this compact hatchback
Tickets Now Available for Flavor! Napa ValleyNapa, CA - Individual tickets for Flavor! Napa Valley, March 22 - 26, 2017, which supports programs and scholarships at The Culinary Institute of America's (CIA) Greystone Campus
New California Laws 2017 (Part 19)Roseville, CA - 100 New California laws for 2017. Part 19 includes public records, civil actions, auctions, child abuse, education finance, employees time off, recycling, medical marijuana and more
Wild Bill's 16th Annual Tattoo-a-thon Benefit in RosevilleWild Bill's 16th annual Tattoo-a-thon will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to midnight. Thirty tattoo artists have volunteered to work 16 hours
Roseville to host Battle of the Roses Roseville, CA - The Battle of the Roses comes to the Placer County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 25
10 Cheapest Gas Stations in RosevilleRoseville, CA- Going Up. That sentiment appears to be more of what Roseville residents can expect as gas prices are projected to push higher heading into the spring season
Bella Vista HS Wins Sacramento County Academic DecathlonSacramento, CA- Bella Vista High School, from the San Juan Unified School District, is the winner of the 2017 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon competition
Topgolf in Roseville to host WJU Fundraiser in AprilRoseville, CA - The Jessup Athletic Association will host the inaugural TopSwing event - a fun gathering, providing golf, games, food, beverages, prizes and awards - on Sunday, April 23
Roseville Bucks for Bikes Application DeadlineRoseville, CA- Apply for an opportunity to receive up to $200 toward a new commuter bike. Bucks for Bikes helps commuters
Mom Turns Caregiving Into CareerSo taken up by their moving story, I'm devoting the next two weeks to Joe and Tish Griffin, 21-year-old son and 60-year-old mother
NEWS: In Case You Missed It