Winners of American History Essay Contest honored in Roseville

Roseville, CA - Congratulations to winners of the American History Essay contest sponsored by Roseville's Gold Trail Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution.

The topic the winners wrote about was "Celebrating a Century: America's National Parks" The focus was on what makes the park you chose one of our national treasures?

The students were honored at a Student Awards Ceremony on February 4, 2017 at Woodcreek Golf Club, Roseville.



5th grade 1st Place-Ridgeview Elem. Sarae Hays

5th grade 2nd Place-Ridgeview Elem Dylan Churilo

*7th grade 1st Place-Twelve Bridges MS Alex Townsend

7th grade 2nd Place-Carnegie MS Lucia Hernandez

*8th grade 1st Place-John Adams Academy Ruby Zacharias

8th grade 2nd Place-Cavitt Jr. HS Emma Hammack

(*Denotes District II winner)



Ruby Zacharias will also be honored at the CSSDAR State Convention on March 16, 2017, as California Winner of the 8th Grade American History Essay Contest.