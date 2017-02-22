Autism Studies: Placenta Provides Time Capsule
(Sacramento, Calif) - In two recent studies, researchers at UC Davis have shown that placental tissue can provide critical information about the epigenetic landscape that influences fetal development.
The first study, published in Molecular Autism, validated that placental tissue can provide key data on methylation (an epigenetic mechanism that can alter gene expression) and fetal development that could be used to find autism spectrum disorder (ASD) biomarkers. The study identified a highly methylated gene region (DLL1) that may be associated with the disorder.
The second paper, published in Environmental Epigenetics, examined which environmental exposures were associated with the largest effects placental methylation. The study found that pesticides, which have been previously linked to ASD, had the greatest impact.
"We were looking for changes in DNA methylation patterns in the placenta that could be associated with a later diagnosis of autism," said Janine LaSalle, professor in the department of medical microbiology and immunology and principal investigator on both studies. "It's a new way of looking at methylation. Maybe the placenta is a good indicator of what's going on in the brain."
Data for these papers came from the Markers of Autism Risk in Babies: Learning Early Signs (MARBLES) study of families that have a child with autism, which increases the risk of ASD in subsequent children. Pregnant women complete detailed questionnaires to assess environmental exposures, which are compared to molecular data from placentas. Irva Hertz-Picciotto, professor of public health sciences and a researcher with the UC Davis MIND Institute, is principal investigator on MARBLES and a co-author on both papers.
In the Molecular Autism study, the researchers examined placental tissue from 24 children with ASD and 23 with typical neurodevelopment. The paper validated that placenta may be a good model to study fetal neurodevelopment and found that the DLL1 gene is highly methylated in placentas from children with ASD.
"That locus is pretty interesting because it regulates fetal brain development," said Rebecca Schmidt, assistant professor of public health sciences and a co-author on the paper. "It's thought to control differentiation versus proliferation in neurons, which happens to be one of the suspect areas in autism."
The Environmental Epigenetics paper looked at a variety of environmental exposures and compared those to methylation patterns in 47 placentas from children with ASD. Because MARBLES is a prospective study, the researchers believe they have much better environmental data, as the maternal questionnaires are completed during pregnancy rather than years after the child has been diagnosed.
The study looked at a variety of factors such as smoking, maternal BMI, education, prenatal vitamin and folate intake and exposure to professionally-applied pesticides.
"We wanted to see which factors changed methylation patterns in the placenta," said Schmidt, who was the lead author on the paper. "The most significant changes in methylation were associated with pesticides."
The authors caution that both studies had small participant samples. However, as children in MARBLES continue to mature, there will be greater opportunities to validate these results.
Perhaps the most significant finding is that placental tissue - normally discarded after birth - has great potential to help diagnose ASD and perhaps other neurodevelopmental conditions.
"The placenta provides a time capsule of what the fetus was exposed to during pregnancy," said LaSalle. "If we could assess ASD risk at birth, the early behavioral interventions with young, high-risk kids could really improve their quality of life."
Other authors on the Molecular Autism paper included Diane I. Schroeder, Florence K. Crary-Dooley, Cheryl K. Walker, Sally Ozonoff and Daniel J. Tancredi, all of UC Davis.
Other authors on the Environmental Epigenetics paper included Diane I. Schroeder, Florence K. Crary-Dooley, Jacqueline M. Barkoski, Daniel J. Tancredi, Cheryl K. Walker and Sally Ozonoff, all of UC Davis.
These studies were funded by the Department of Defense (AR110194), National Institutes of Health (R01ES021707, R01ES025574, P01ES011269, R01ES020392, U54HD079125, UL1-TR000002, P30-ES023513, S10RR029668 and S10RR027303), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (83543201).
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesReal Estate Watch: Home Seller's Market Roseville, CA - Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, is asking why more homeowners are not taking advantage the current seller's market being caused by high buyer demand and low inventory of home for sale.
Donut Dash returns to William Land Park UC Davis Children's Hospital patients and their families will be racing around the pediatrics unit, with a brief stop for doughnut holes, in celebration of Donut Dash
Top 5 Healthy Heart Habits : A Dose of Vitamin Ray with Dr. RayDid you know, heart disease is still the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States? In fact, per The American Heart Association
Autism Studies: Placenta Provides Time Capsule(Sacramento, Calif) - In two recent studies, researchers at UC Davis have shown that placental tissue can provide critical information about the epigenetic
Winners of American History Essay Contest honored in RosevilleRoseville, CA - Congratulations to winners of the American History Essay contest sponsored by Roseville's Gold Trail Chapter
Placer SPCA Announces 2017 Board of DirectorsRoseville, CA - The Placer SPCA has announced the election of its 2017 Officers for the Board of Directors.
Hyundai Veloster: Unconventional compact hatchbackRoseville, CA- The first thing one notices about the Hyundai Veloster is the odd door arrangement. It's an ingenious idea, putting two doors on the passenger side of this compact hatchback
Tickets Now Available for Flavor! Napa ValleyNapa, CA - Individual tickets for Flavor! Napa Valley, March 22 - 26, 2017, which supports programs and scholarships at The Culinary Institute of America's (CIA) Greystone Campus
New California Laws 2017 (Part 19)Roseville, CA - 100 New California laws for 2017. Part 19 includes public records, civil actions, auctions, child abuse, education finance, employees time off, recycling, medical marijuana and more
Wild Bill's 16th Annual Tattoo-a-thon Benefit in RosevilleWild Bill's 16th annual Tattoo-a-thon will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to midnight. Thirty tattoo artists have volunteered to work 16 hours
Roseville to host Battle of the Roses Roseville, CA - The Battle of the Roses comes to the Placer County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 25
10 Cheapest Gas Stations in RosevilleRoseville, CA- Going Up. That sentiment appears to be more of what Roseville residents can expect as gas prices are projected to push higher heading into the spring season
NEWS: In Case You Missed It