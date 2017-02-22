Top 5 Healthy Heart Habits : A Dose of Vitamin Ray with Dr. Ray

February is quite the celebratory month. While we honor Black History, give love on Valentine's Day, and commemorate on President's Day, we also need to remember it is American Heart Month. That's right, show your heart some love!

Did you know, heart disease is still the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States? In fact, per The American Heart Association, every year 1 in 4 deaths are caused by heart disease. That's a huge statistic! That means, each of you will either know someone or be someone to suffer from this issue.

Heart disease is strongly influenced by lifestyle behaviors (i.e. diet, exercise, sleep, etc.). By making small, but powerful, changes in your daily routine, you can fight against heart disease.

Here are my Top 5 Healthy Heart Habits you could start today:

1- Less meat and MORE veggies

Aim for half your plate to be heart healthy veggies such as: leafy greens, broccoli, asparagus, bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, garlic, onions.

2- Swap soda for water

Try switching out 1-2 glasses of soda or juice for a glass of water. Drinking at least 8 cups (or 64oz) daily gives your organs the proper hydration needed for optimal function.

3- Move it

Just 20 minutes of exercise, 3 times a week, can significantly reduce your risk for heart disease and diabetes. You'll feel more energized too!

4- Sleep is for winners

Receiving 7-8 hours of sleep per a night is crucial for your body to reset and repair. You might even notice less anxiety and improve blood pressure too-triple win!!

5 - Be happy

There was a research study on a small Mediterranean town that revealed low heart disease despite having less than stellar diets. The reason? Happiness! This town's happy quotient was insane! Everybody loved their life and community. As such, it highlighted a valuable lesson on the importance of happiness. No matter the day you're having, find something that makes you laugh or smile. Your heart is better off for it.

Dr. Revee Barbour, ND, MS attended and graduated from the National University of Natural Medicine with degrees in Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine, Master of Science in Integrative Medicine Research and an advanced obstetrics/midwifery certificate in Natural Childbirth. .

She may be reached online or at her Sacramento Office (916) 446-2591.