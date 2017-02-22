Top 5 Healthy Heart Habits : A Dose of Vitamin Ray with Dr. Ray
February is quite the celebratory month. While we honor Black History, give love on Valentine's Day, and commemorate on President's Day, we also need to remember it is American Heart Month. That's right, show your heart some love!
Did you know, heart disease is still the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States? In fact, per The American Heart Association, every year 1 in 4 deaths are caused by heart disease. That's a huge statistic! That means, each of you will either know someone or be someone to suffer from this issue.
Heart disease is strongly influenced by lifestyle behaviors (i.e. diet, exercise, sleep, etc.). By making small, but powerful, changes in your daily routine, you can fight against heart disease.
Here are my Top 5 Healthy Heart Habits you could start today:
1- Less meat and MORE veggies
Aim for half your plate to be heart healthy veggies such as: leafy greens, broccoli, asparagus, bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, garlic, onions.
2- Swap soda for water
Try switching out 1-2 glasses of soda or juice for a glass of water. Drinking at least 8 cups (or 64oz) daily gives your organs the proper hydration needed for optimal function.
3- Move it
Just 20 minutes of exercise, 3 times a week, can significantly reduce your risk for heart disease and diabetes. You'll feel more energized too!
4- Sleep is for winners
Receiving 7-8 hours of sleep per a night is crucial for your body to reset and repair. You might even notice less anxiety and improve blood pressure too-triple win!!
5 - Be happy
There was a research study on a small Mediterranean town that revealed low heart disease despite having less than stellar diets. The reason? Happiness! This town's happy quotient was insane! Everybody loved their life and community. As such, it highlighted a valuable lesson on the importance of happiness. No matter the day you're having, find something that makes you laugh or smile. Your heart is better off for it.
Check out these additional Natural Medicine Articles
Dr. Revee Barbour, ND, MS attended and graduated from the National University of Natural Medicine with degrees in Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine, Master of Science in Integrative Medicine Research and an advanced obstetrics/midwifery certificate in Natural Childbirth. .
She may be reached online or at her Sacramento Office (916) 446-2591.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesReal Estate Watch: Home Seller's Market Roseville, CA - Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, is asking why more homeowners are not taking advantage the current seller's market being caused by high buyer demand and low inventory of home for sale.
Donut Dash returns to William Land Park UC Davis Children's Hospital patients and their families will be racing around the pediatrics unit, with a brief stop for doughnut holes, in celebration of Donut Dash
Top 5 Healthy Heart Habits : A Dose of Vitamin Ray with Dr. RayDid you know, heart disease is still the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States? In fact, per The American Heart Association
Autism Studies: Placenta Provides Time Capsule(Sacramento, Calif) - In two recent studies, researchers at UC Davis have shown that placental tissue can provide critical information about the epigenetic
Winners of American History Essay Contest honored in RosevilleRoseville, CA - Congratulations to winners of the American History Essay contest sponsored by Roseville's Gold Trail Chapter
Placer SPCA Announces 2017 Board of DirectorsRoseville, CA - The Placer SPCA has announced the election of its 2017 Officers for the Board of Directors.
Hyundai Veloster: Unconventional compact hatchbackRoseville, CA- The first thing one notices about the Hyundai Veloster is the odd door arrangement. It's an ingenious idea, putting two doors on the passenger side of this compact hatchback
Tickets Now Available for Flavor! Napa ValleyNapa, CA - Individual tickets for Flavor! Napa Valley, March 22 - 26, 2017, which supports programs and scholarships at The Culinary Institute of America's (CIA) Greystone Campus
New California Laws 2017 (Part 19)Roseville, CA - 100 New California laws for 2017. Part 19 includes public records, civil actions, auctions, child abuse, education finance, employees time off, recycling, medical marijuana and more
Wild Bill's 16th Annual Tattoo-a-thon Benefit in RosevilleWild Bill's 16th annual Tattoo-a-thon will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to midnight. Thirty tattoo artists have volunteered to work 16 hours
Roseville to host Battle of the Roses Roseville, CA - The Battle of the Roses comes to the Placer County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 25
10 Cheapest Gas Stations in RosevilleRoseville, CA- Going Up. That sentiment appears to be more of what Roseville residents can expect as gas prices are projected to push higher heading into the spring season
NEWS: In Case You Missed It