Donut Dash returns to William Land Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - UC Davis Children's Hospital patients and their families will be racing around the pediatrics unit, with a brief stop for doughnut holes, in celebration of Donut Dash. Donut Dash, a four-mile run in William Land Park on March 4, will be raising funds for the UC Davis Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department, which helps children during their hospitalization through play-based learning.
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 at 10 a.m.
WHERE: UC Davis Children's Hospital, 2315 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento.
UC Davis Children's Hospital is the Sacramento region's only nationally ranked, comprehensive hospital providing care for infants, children, adolescents and young adults with primary, subspecialty and critical care. It includes the Central Valley's only pediatric emergency department and Level I pediatric trauma center, which offers the highest level of care for its critically ill patients, as well as the West Coast's only Level I children's surgery center. The 129-bed children's hospital includes the state-of-the-art 49-bed neonatal and 24-bed pediatric intensive care and pediatric cardiac intensive care units. For more information, visit http://children.ucdavis.edu.
