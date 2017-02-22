Real Estate Watch: Home Seller's Market

Roseville, CA- If you are considering selling a house this year, right now is a great time to put it on the market.

This is especially true if the price will be under $400,000. The demand for homes in this price range is growing faster than listings are coming on the market. In the past two weeks we have written offers for four different buyers and as of today we are zero for seven with two more responses due today.

All of our offers have been at or above the asking price but have had stiff competition from other buyers who can pay cash or bring more attractive financing to the table.

Currently in Rocklin and Roseville, in the $250 to $400,000 price range for houses with a minimum of 3 bedrooms and 2 bath rooms there are only 27 active listings and 96 pending sales. Compare this to sales of 1,083 similar homes in the past year, This sales volume is about 3 sold homes every day, which means our active inventory is roughly 9-days. In normal market we expect to see inventory running about 60 to 90 days. Seller's where are you?

If you or someone you know is considering selling a home and have questions please feel free to contact me at the MagnumOne Realty office in Roseville (916-899-6571) or send me an email at juliej@jalone.com. I would be delighted to answer and questions and provide a free no obligation market analysis of your home.