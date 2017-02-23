Seniors First Represents Capital Region in National Campaign

(Auburn, CA) - Surprisingly to some, individuals age 60 and older in our area continue to experience an increasing rate of hunger. In fact, 30% of that age group - almost 28,000 people in Placer County alone - do not know with certainty where their next meal will come from. This food insecurity makes seniors particularly vulnerable to negative health implications such as undernourishment, hypertension and depression, and reflects a common need to choose between important basic needs, such as housing or prescription medication- a decision no one should have to make.

During the month of March, Meals on Wheels America organizes March for Meals, a month-long campaign to raise awareness of senior hunger and the programs that exist to combat it. Locally, this campaign gives nonprofits such as Placer County-based Seniors First an opportunity to promote its comprehensive senior nutrition program which includes MyMeals, a nutritious, hot meal delivery service designed to support homebound seniors, and Senior Cafés, neighborhood sites where seniors can go for a nutritious noontime meal and social interaction.

The community is invited to participate in the March for Meals campaign by volunteering as meal delivery drivers, friendly visitors or through one of the many other programs offered by Seniors First.

Seniors First Executive Director Jamee Horning is especially grateful to the local personalities and elected officials who are committing to using their visibility in the name of hunger during March for Meals' Community Champions Week March 20 - 24 by serving meals in several Senior Cafés and making home deliveries.

For more information on senior hunger and how you can help, please visit www.SeniorsFirst.org.