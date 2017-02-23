Public Meeting for Sierra Joint Consortium for Adult Education
(AUBURN, CA) The public is invited to attend the Sierra Joint Consortium for Adult Education (SJCAE) public meeting on March 15, 2017, from 4 PM to 5:30 PM at the Holiday Inn located at 120 Grass Valley Highway in Auburn CA.
At this public meeting, the consortium will present a report on the 2016-17 budget, project accomplishments and the projected budget for 2017-18. In addition to sharing progress made in the past year and plans for the coming year, there will be time for public comments.
Adult Schools offer classes in English as a Second Language (ESL), General Educational Development (GED) preparation, high school completion, career technical education, civics and citizenship preparation and personal enrichment. The schools teach skills that increase employability, prepare students to attend Sierra College and help students reach their goals.
The consortium, also known as Sierra ASSETS (Adult Student Support, Education & Training Services), was formed in 2014 to develop a comprehensive plan for Adult Education in Placer and Nevada counties. The goal of Sierra ASSETS is to leverage the strengths of members and partners to deliver outstanding adult education programs and services with seamless transitions into the workforce or postsecondary education.
Members of the consortium include the Nevada Union Adult School, Placer School for Adults, Roseville Adult School, Tahoe Truckee Unified Adult Education Programs and Sierra College. The California Department of Education provides funding to the consortium through the Adult Education Block Grant Program (AEBG). To help connect services that support adult students in Placer and Nevada counties, the consortium has also formed community partnerships.
For more information, visit the SJCAE website at http://www.sierraassets.org/ .
