Fine Forgiveness at Sacramento Public Library

Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento Public Library is waiving all overdue book and material fines through Wednesday, March 15 as part of its new Fine Forgiveness promotion. "We want to reconnect with long-lost patrons," explains Rivkah K. Sass, director of Sacramento Public Library. "We understand that time can get away from you or a book can be misplaced, but we don't want the cost associated with that to prevent you from what can be discovered at the library." Patrons with overdue or lost items in any condition may return items to any of Sacramento Public Library's 28 locations. Any fines associated with the items will be waived. Those who have returned items, but have active fines on their accounts related to overdue items can contact or come to the Library to have the fines waived. For more information, visit www.saclibrary.org .

Placer County News Headlines

Sacramento Public Library is waiving all overdue book and material fines through Wednesday, March 15 as part of its new Fine Forgiveness promotion(AUBURN, CA) The public is invited to attend the Sierra Joint Consortium for Adult Education (SJCAE) public meeting on March 15, 2017,(Auburn, CA) - Surprisingly to some, individuals age 60 and older in our area continue to experience an increasing rate of hunger.AUBURN, Calif. -- The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a series of actions to guide upgrades and improvements to the Northstar California ski resortRoseville, CA - Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, is asking why more homeowners are not taking advantage the current seller's market being caused by high buyer demand and low inventory of home for sale.UC Davis Children's Hospital patients and their families will be racing around the pediatrics unit, with a brief stop for doughnut holes, in celebration of Donut DashDid you know, heart disease is still the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States? In fact, per The American Heart Association(Sacramento, Calif) - In two recent studies, researchers at UC Davis have shown that placental tissue can provide critical information about the epigeneticRoseville, CA - Congratulations to winners of the American History Essay contest sponsored by Roseville's Gold Trail ChapterRoseville, CA - The Placer SPCA has announced the election of its 2017 Officers for the Board of Directors.Roseville, CA- The first thing one notices about the Hyundai Veloster is the odd door arrangement. It's an ingenious idea, putting two doors on the passenger side of this compact hatchbackNapa, CA - Individual tickets for Flavor! Napa Valley, March 22 - 26, 2017, which supports programs and scholarships at The Culinary Institute of America's (CIA) Greystone Campus