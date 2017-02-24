Roseville Police Activity Weekly Update (2.23.17)

Roseville, CA- The City of Roseville police activity weekly update for the period covering February 17-23, 2017.

Northeast Roseville

Harding/Galleria, vehicle theft, "Honda Hunter Special": Between February 17 and February 19, someone stole a silver 2000 Honda Civic sedan from the 500 block of Gibson Drive.

(2017-10524)

East Roseville

Maidu, burglary: At about 7 p.m. February 22, a burglar forced entry through the front door of a home on Hobble Court while the residents were out, and stole cash and small electronic items. A light blue or silver compact SUV was seen leaving the area. (2017-11337)

Lead Hill, theft: At 2:52 a.m. February 23, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at a car dealership in the 1400 block of Eureka Road, and eventually detained two men stealing the tires and wheels from a car. They searched the suspects' car and found burglary tools and a loaded handgun. A 46-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Stockton, were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, vehicle tampering and conspiracy. The older man was also arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm. (2017-11384)

Lead Hill, suspicious activity: At 3:15 p.m. February 22, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in a store parking lot in the 1900 block of Douglas Blvd.-two men tampering with the ignition of a car. Officers surrounded the area and detained them. The officers talked to the owner of the car, who was acquainted with one of the men and didn't want to press charges. Officers issued the men citations for their outstanding misdemeanor warrants and released them. (2017-11301)

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cresthaven, mail theft: Overnight February 21/22, someone stole mail from a home mailbox in the 1900 block of Inglis Way. (2017-11212)

Theiles Manor, shot fired, man arrested: Last night Roseville Police arrested a man suspected of firing a gun toward two neighbors. Fortunately no one was hurt. At 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, officers responded to several calls about a shot fired in the 500 block of Sixth Street. A man driving a silver sedan had cruised past a house a few times, where a group of people were outside socializing on the porch. On his last pass, the man stopped, got out of his car and approached the group. He pointed a handgun at two of the residents and fired a single shot. Fortunately the round didn't hit anyone, and the man drove away. The suspect was identified as a man who lived in the same neighborhood. He wasn't acquainted with the victims, and the motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. Officers investigated and eventually located the suspect parked in the lot of a fast-food restaurant on Watt Avenue in Antelope. They took him into custody without incident and recovered a handgun from his car.

Joseph Phillip Dodd, age 28 of Roseville, was booked into the Placer County Jail on a Ramey warrant charging him with assault with a firearm. He's being held in lieu of $250,000 bail. (Case # 2017-11320)

Downtown, stolen car, "Honda Hunter Special": Between 10 p.m. February 21 and 7 a.m. February 22, someone stole a 1990 Toyota Corolla from the 300 block of Atlantic Street. Another vehicle nearby was burglarized. (2017-11141)

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Sierra Vista, burglary: Between February 11 and February 20, a home in the 200 block of Yosemite Street was burglarized while the resident was away. (2017-10790)

Vineyard, drug-related arrests: At about 3:30 p.m. February 20, officers checked on two people in a car parked in the 1300 block of Trevor Way, and found methamphetamine and evidence of drug sales, and a concealed dagger (fixed blade knife). Officers searched the house they were visiting and found other contraband items. A 53-year-old Roseville man was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, and other related charges. A 40-year-old Sacramento woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing counterfeit money. A 32-year-old Sacramento man was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale, possessing a concealed dagger, and possessing counterfeit money. A 40-year-old Citrus Heights woman was arrested on a warrant. (2017-10733)

Kaseberg-Kingswood, mail box break-in: Overnight February 21/22, someone broke into cluster mailboxes in the 1900 block of Quail Ridge Lane.

Foothills-Basline, DUI collision: At about 1 p.m. February 18, a driver hit a 14-year-old male bicyclist in the 4000 block of Foothills Blvd., and fled the scene. Thanks to a concerned witness, officers quickly contacted the suspected driver in a nearby neighborhood, and arrested the 45-year-old Roseville man on suspicion of DUI causing injury and hit and run (leaving the scene of an injury collision). Fortunately the bicyclist's injuries appeared to be minor. He was taken to the emergency room by a family member. (2017-10256)

North central Roseville

Highland Reserve, burglary: Shortly after 4 a.m. February 17, officers responded to an alarm at a store in the 700 block of Pleasant Grove Blvd., and found that someone had broken a window, gone in and stole a small amount of cash. (2017-9990)

Highland Reserve, vandalism: At about 5:30 p.m. February 17, two drivers got into an argument about parking, in a parking lot in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Blvd. One of the drivers went into a store for about 20 minutes and returned to find that someone had gouged the side of her car with a key. The suspect had left the area, but after an investigation and review of surveillance video, officers arrested a 35-year-old woman at her home in Granite Bay on suspicion of vandalism. (2017-10119)

Stanford Crossing, open-door garage burglary and car theft: At around 6:30 a.m. February 18, someone went into a garage in the 8400 block of Roseto Road that had accidentally been left open overnight, stole tools and sporting equipment from the garage, and left with the victim's Mercedes sedan. The Elk Grove Police Department located the car in their city at around 3 p.m. that afternoon, and arrested two men from Elk Grove, ages 28 and 39, for possessing a stolen vehicle and outstanding warrants. Both were booked into the Sacramento County Jail. (2017-10246)

Stanford, mailbox break-in: Overnight Saturday night/Sunday morning (February 18/19), a community mailbox in the 6000 block of Great Basin Drive was broken into. We don't know if it's connected to mailbox break-ins in the Sun City and Blue Oaks areas (see the note about mail theft below in the Beat 6 section). (2017-10432)

West Roseville

Woodcreek, package theft: At about 4:20 p.m. February 15, a package was stolen from a porch in the 1600 block of Blanchard Drive. A man was seen following the delivery truck and approaching the porch. He was driving a white four-door pickup, similar to a Chevy Silverado. (2017-9776)

Sun City and Blue Oaks, mailbox break-ins: Overnight Saturday night/Sunday morning (February 18/19), someone broke into community mailboxes on Rosestone Lane, Locomotive Lane and Timberrose Way in Sun City. The same night, someone broke in or tried to break into mailboxes on Mammoth Way, Mt. Tamalpais Dr., Mt. Baldy Court and La Vina Court in the Blue Oaks neighborhood. Overnight February 21/22, additional mailboxes on Pineschi Place, Stagecoach Circle and Waddell Lane in Sun City and Ravenna Way in the Blue Oaks neighborhood were broken into. (2017-10439, 10459, 10484, 10500, 10444 & more.)

Junction West, warrant arrest: At 4 a.m. February 22, an officer stopped a car in the 1400 block of Cushendall Drive and contacted the two occupants. The driver, a 24-year-old male from Roseville, was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license, and a warrant for theft-related charges. (2017-11115)