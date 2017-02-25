Rocklin Burglary Suspect Killed by Police

Rocklin, CA- Rocklin Police are investigating an officer involved shooting indicated below and this incident is in its preliminary stages as police are in the process of conducting a thorough investigation. The Rocklin Police Department will keep the media and the public informed of pertinent information and will provide updates when we are able to provide more detailed information. At this point it would be premature to release specifics about the investigation until police have had enough time to interview witnesses and collect enough evidence to provide factual information.

The Rocklin Police Department has investigators at the scene of the incident. This investigation is anticipated to be extensive, lasting several days or even weeks. For transparency, police have asked, and the Placer County District Attorney's Office has agreed, to conduct an independent parallel investigation into this shooting. This parallel investigation is part of police protocol with incidents of this nature.

Rocklin Police have provided the following brief description of what occurred:

This morning February 25th, 2017 at 10:01 AM, The Rocklin Police Department responded to a residential burglary in progress on the 4900 block of Bradford Place. It was reported via 911 that a male subject was trying to break into the 911 caller's house. Prior to the arrival of the Rocklin Police Department, the suspect made entry into the residence and was confronted by an armed resident inside. This caused the suspect to flee out of the residence. Outside the suspect was confronted by three Rocklin Police Officers who were responding to the initial 911 call. The suspect was in possession of what was believed to be a firearm and was shot by at least one of the Rocklin officers on scene. The suspect was later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the deceased burglary suspect is being withheld until the next of kin have been notified.