Suspect Arrested in Connection with CHP Officer's Death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - On February 23, 2017, CHP Valley Division officers arrested Alberto Quiroz, 26, of Sacramento in connection with the death of CHP Officer Lucas Chellew. The arrest occurred in Sacramento at approximately 11:45 am. Alberto Quiroz was booked at the Sacramento County Jail at approximately 7:00 pm for the following charges: 2800.2 VC - Felony Evading 10851 VC - Felony Vehicle Theft 496D PC - Possession of a Stolen Vehicle 148(a)(1) PC - Felony Resisting Arrest Investigators believe that Quiroz was suspect riding a motorcycle that Officer Chellew was pursuing at the time of the collision that took his life. The CHP is thankful for the overwhelming support from the public and for the allied agencies that assisted with the arrest. The agencies included the Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Sacramento Probation Department, the US Marshall's Fugitive Task Force, the Delta Regional Auto Theft Task Force, and the Sacramento Valley High Tech Crimes Task Force. Although an arrest has been made, this case is still ongoing and any tips about this incident or media inquiries can be sent to CHP Valley Division at (916) 731-6300.

