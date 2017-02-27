10 Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
Roseville, CA- If you closely follow gas prices in Roseville or regularly read this weekly column, you realize the low gas price leaderboard is often comprised of the same companies week in and week out. Costco, ARCO, Sam's Club are the stalwarts, while select Safeway locations often make an appearance on the board. A recent addition is the new Mobil station in West Roseville which has been very competitive. Here's the current list.
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, - Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.78/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.28/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 62.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 0.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 54.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on February 27 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.15/g in 2016, $3.01/g in 2015, $3.61/g in 2014, $4.11/g in 2013 and $4.20/g in 2012.
Areas in California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $2.75/g, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.
Modesto- $2.69/g, up 3.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.66/g.
Oakland- $2.91/g, up 4.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.87/g.
"With refinery maintenance and turnarounds beginning across the country, we'll likely see a draw down on winter gasoline stocks, leading the national average to rise in the week ahead," said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst.
"Despite oil prices that remain range bound in the low to mid-$50's per barrel, refinery status and the likely draw in inventories will win this week's tug of war at the pump, keeping upward pressure on gasoline prices. In addition, unexpected refinery outages could cause additional volatility or spikes in prices over the next two months due to the limited ability for other refiners to help offset any production losses while performing their planned maintenance."
About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 60 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 60 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
