Devon Bell Sworn In as Placer County Sheriff
Auburn, CA - Today, Devon Bell was sworn in as Placer County's newest sheriff. Bell, 49, replaces longtime Sheriff Ed Bonner, who just retired mid-term. Bell will serve out Bonner's term until the end of 2018.
Bell, like Bonner, grew up in Placer County and graduated from Del Oro High School. He is a Roseville resident and he and his wife have four children and two grandchildren. Bell has served in every capacity at the Placer County Sheriff's Office, and as second-in-command, he has been responsible for oversight of the day-to-day operations. He holds a B.A. in Criminal Justice Management and a Master of Arts degree in Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School.
"I accept this responsibility with tremendous reverence and respect for the past, and excitement and enthusiasm for the future," Bell said.
