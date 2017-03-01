Olympic Champion Summer Sanders to headline Girls in the Game
Positive Coaching Alliance's Sacramento chapter is proud to announce two-time Olympic gold medal swimming champion, Summer Sanders, and Olympic silver medal winner in Water Polo, Heather Moody, will headline the first ever "Girls in the Game" seminar on March 2 at the Sacramento State Alumni Center.
"It is a passion of mine to ensure all young girls are given equal opportunity and provided the tools necessary to succeed in sports and into adulthood," Sanders said. "Events such as 'Girls in the Game' provide the outlet to ensure we are helping these young athletes become great leaders of tomorrow. I'm honored to be able to share the experiences and knowledge I have gained throughout my sports career."
Female athletes and their parents will learn the lifelong benefits of keeping young girls in sports through panel discussions, a Title IX seminar, a sports parenting workshop, and a presentation on improving ones mental side of their sport.
"As the first-of-it-kind event in Sacramento, 'Girls in the Game' aims to educate and empower young female athletes to be the voices and leaders of our future," said Zach Streight, Executive Director - Positive Coaching Alliance, Sacramento Chapter. "We are honored to have a group of women athletes who have achieved success at the highest level and who have done so in a way that their friends, family and community can be proud of."
Sanders, a Roseville native, starred at Oakmont High School before heading to Stanford University, where she won eight NCAA Championship titles. At the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain, Sanders won four Olympic medals. She won gold in the 200-meter butterfly, gold in the 400 medley relay, silver in the 200 individual medley, and a bronze in the 400 individual medley.
Moody, won a silver medal in the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia with the U.S. water polo team and a bronze in Athens, Greece in 2004. She now lives in Sacramento and serves as the head coach of the highly-successful water polo team at St. Francis High School.
Positive Coaching Alliances' BETTER ATHLETES, BETTER PEOPLE mission is designed to help parents, coaches, officials and athletes learn lifelong leadership skills. The goal of "Girls in the Game" is to celebrate the growing opportunities and achievements in girls sports and work to further achieve equality.
Every $20 donated this month to Positive Coaching Alliance will send one female athlete from a disadvantaged neighborhood to the event. To donate, please contact Zach Streight at zach_streight@positivecoach.org
Event Details:
When: Thursday, March 2 / 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Where: Sacramento State Alumni Center
6000 J Street, Sacramento
Tickets: http://www.positivecoach.org/events/girls-in-the-game/
