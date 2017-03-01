Tom Waddell named GM of Life Time Athletic Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif - When Life Time Athletic Folsom opens in early April, hospitality veteran and newly named General Manager Tom Waddell will be eagerly greeting members as they begin their Healthy Way of Life experience. Waddell and his team of more than 350 team members will deliver the full suite of Life Time programming and services for the two-story center spanning nearly 300,000 square feet and featuring an outdoor aquatic and tennis complex.



Waddell, a previous member of the Life Time Athletic Green Valley location in Henderson, Nevada and graduate of Arizona State University comes to Folsom with a background in sales and marketing for a variety of hotel properties and industrial based chemical companies in San Diego, Las Vegas, Ft. Lauderdale and Phoenix. Tom and his wife Tammy, who is also a Life Time Athletic team member, have one son, Cooper.



"Tom's proven track record of success, knowledge of the area, and commitment to the Life Time brand make him ideally suited to serve members in our Folsom location," said Jeff Zwiefel, Life Time Chief Operating Officer. "His passion, and that of his entire family, and continuous pursuit of excellence will serve him well as he leads our growing professional team. I'm confident Tom will be a valuable asset in advancing our efforts to promote a healthy way of life in this wonderful community."



Life Time Athletic Folsom will offer a host of amenities, including indoor and outdoor aquatics centers with zero-depth entry pools; a lap pool; eight outdoor hard tennis courts, dedicated group exercise, cycle, Pilates and LifePower Yoga studios featuring exclusive classes and the best instructors; 400 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment; two full sized indoor basketball courts; Life Time Kids Academy for kids from three months to 11 years, LifeSpa, offering full-service hair, nail and skin care services and therapeutic massage and LifeCafe, a full-service, fast-casual restaurant free of unhealthy ingredients.



For more information about Life Time Athletic Folsom and to view all current job openings, please visit http://jobs.lifetimefitness.com. Additional information can be found by calling 1(800) 430.5433,