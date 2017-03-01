Red White & Blue Benefit Dance in Loomis March 25
LOOMIS, CA - The 8th Annual Red, White & Blue Dance will be held on Saturday, March 25 in Loomis.
Veterans will be recognized and proceeds go to the Forgotten Soldier Program and Honor Flight Charities. It will be held from 7-10PM at the Loomis Veterans Memorial Hall, 5925 Horseshoe Bar Rd. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple and available at the Loomis Chamber of Commerce or by calling 916-660-2059. Tickets will also be available at the door.
The Sacramento-based country band, Locked-N-Loaded, will be performing, according to Sheila Lee, Red, White and Blue Dance organizer. "Locked-N-Loaded is a cover band well known for playing current country hits as well as iconic favorites," said Lee. "We are thrilled that that they are coming to Loomis to help us salute the veterans. It will be a great evening for listening to live country music and dancing."
This event recognizes the sacrifices and contributions of American Armed Forces and Veterans. Funds raised from the dance will be donated to The Forgotten Solider Program, based in Auburn, CA. Founded in 2005, The Forgotten Soldier Program gives veterans and their families hope by providing support services and acknowledgment that their service will not be forgotten.
Contributions will also be made to the Honor Flight Network, a non-profit organization created solely to honor America's veterans for all of their sacrifices. This organization transports our country's heroes to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at the veteran memorials.
Photos of those who have served or are currently serving in the American Armed Forces will be displayed. Contact Lee at 916-660-2059 if you have photos that you'd like to share.
Lee is a member of Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin, "The Loomis Soroptimist club and members have always actively supported this dance and contributed to its success," said Lee. The club meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month at 5:30 PM at the Train Depot in Loomis.
For more information about the Red, White & Blue Dance, call Sheila Lee at 916-660-2059.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Man Sentenced in Sexting and Solicitation CaseJacob Anthony Mora, 33, of Roseville has been sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison and lifetime supervision
Roseville Woman Sentenced for Fraud and Identity TheftRoseville, CA - Alla Samchuk, 45, of Roseville, to nine and a half years in prison for a mortgage fraud scheme and obstruction of justice.
Roseville Utility Rate Increase Public MeetingsRoseville, CA- The City of Roseville Environmental Utilities Department is holding two community meetings in March to inform customers about proposed utility rate increases
Red White & Blue Benefit Dance in Loomis March 25LOOMIS, CA - The 8th Annual Red, White & Blue Dance will be held on Saturday, March 25 in Loomis. Veterans will be recognized and proceeds
Tom Waddell named GM of Life Time Athletic FolsomFOLSOM, Calif - When Life Time Athletic Folsom opens in early April, hospitality veteran and newly named General Manager Tom Waddell will be eagerly greeting members
Olympic Champion Summer Sanders to headline Girls in the GamePositive Coaching Alliance's Sacramento chapter is proud to announce two-time Olympic gold medal swimming champion, Summer Sanders, and Olympic silver medal winner
Devon Bell Sworn In as Placer County SheriffAuburn, CA - Today, Devon Bell was sworn in as Placer County's newest sheriff. Bell, 49, replaces longtime Sheriff Ed Bonner, who just retired mid-term. Bell will serve out Bonner's
Corky's Corner: ESP EII ST2 ReviewedRoseville, CA- Let's start off by saying when I opened up the case I was shocked by the killer flame maple top and color of this ESP guitar
7 Things You Can Do Today to Reduce Anxiety and Increase JoyRoseville, CA- Are you experiencing higher levels of stress or anxiety lately? You can approach your stress/anxiety with your mind, body, spirit, and emotional health in mind.
Volkswagen Jetta more simplified for 2017Roseville, CA- The diversity that was the calling card of the Volkswagen Jetta for many years has been diluted a bit in the wake of last year's emissions-cheating scandal.
10 Lowest Gas Prices in RosevilleRoseville, CA- If you closely follow gas prices in Roseville or regularly read this weekly column, you realize the low gas price leaderboard is often comprised
Suspect Arrested in Connection with CHP Officer's DeathCHP Valley Division officers arrested Alberto Quiroz, 26, of Sacramento in connection with the death of CHP Officer Lucas Chellew
NEWS: In Case You Missed It