Roseville Woman Sentenced for Fraud and Identity Theft
Senior U.S. District Judge Garland E. Burrell Jr. sentenced Alla Samchuk, 45, of Roseville, to nine and a half years in prison for a mortgage fraud scheme and obstruction of justice, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
A federal jury returned a verdict in August 2016 finding her guilty of six counts of bank fraud, six counts of making a false statement to a financial institution, one count of money laundering, and one count of aggravated identity theft.
According to the evidence presented at trial, from 2006 through 2008, Samchuk, a licensed real estate salesperson, orchestrated a mortgage fraud scheme involving three properties in the Sacramento area using straw buyers. Two of the houses were purchased so that Samchuk herself could occupy them. She lacked the ability to qualify for a loan, so she instead recruited straw buyers to apply for the loans in their names. Samchuk caused the submission of loan applications containing false representations of income, employment, assets, and a false indication that the straw buyers would occupy the homes as their primary residence.
A second objective of the scheme was to obtain HELOC (home equity line of credit) funds. According to evidence at trial, on two of the properties, Samchuk diverted or attempted to divert HELOC funds to her own benefit. Samchuk caused the HELOC loans to fund by submitting false statements and documents to the lender regarding the qualifications of the straw buyers.
The scheme involved two properties in Roseville and one in El Dorado Hills. In 2007, Samchuk filed an application for a HELOC on one of the properties without the straw buyer's knowledge or consent. To obtain the HELOC, she forged the signature of the straw buyer on a short form deed of trust that she caused to be notarized and recorded. The stated purpose of the HELOC was home improvement, but once the line of credit was funded, Samchuk quickly diverted all of the funds to her own use, spending the proceeds on a Lexus and the repayment of a substantial personal debt.
Samchuk received a higher sentence because the district court found that she obstructed justice when she threatened a witness not to report the crime to federal authorities. The court found that Samchuk's statements to the witness constituted a threat that Samchuk purposefully calculated to dissuade the witness from alerting law enforcement about the fraud.
This case was the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Audrey B. Hemesath and Andre M. Espinosa prosecuted the case.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Man Sentenced in Sexting and Solicitation CaseJacob Anthony Mora, 33, of Roseville has been sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison and lifetime supervision
Roseville Woman Sentenced for Fraud and Identity TheftRoseville, CA - Alla Samchuk, 45, of Roseville, to nine and a half years in prison for a mortgage fraud scheme and obstruction of justice.
Roseville Utility Rate Increase Public MeetingsRoseville, CA- The City of Roseville Environmental Utilities Department is holding two community meetings in March to inform customers about proposed utility rate increases
Red White & Blue Benefit Dance in Loomis March 25LOOMIS, CA - The 8th Annual Red, White & Blue Dance will be held on Saturday, March 25 in Loomis. Veterans will be recognized and proceeds
Tom Waddell named GM of Life Time Athletic FolsomFOLSOM, Calif - When Life Time Athletic Folsom opens in early April, hospitality veteran and newly named General Manager Tom Waddell will be eagerly greeting members
Olympic Champion Summer Sanders to headline Girls in the GamePositive Coaching Alliance's Sacramento chapter is proud to announce two-time Olympic gold medal swimming champion, Summer Sanders, and Olympic silver medal winner
Devon Bell Sworn In as Placer County SheriffAuburn, CA - Today, Devon Bell was sworn in as Placer County's newest sheriff. Bell, 49, replaces longtime Sheriff Ed Bonner, who just retired mid-term. Bell will serve out Bonner's
Corky's Corner: ESP EII ST2 ReviewedRoseville, CA- Let's start off by saying when I opened up the case I was shocked by the killer flame maple top and color of this ESP guitar
7 Things You Can Do Today to Reduce Anxiety and Increase JoyRoseville, CA- Are you experiencing higher levels of stress or anxiety lately? You can approach your stress/anxiety with your mind, body, spirit, and emotional health in mind.
Volkswagen Jetta more simplified for 2017Roseville, CA- The diversity that was the calling card of the Volkswagen Jetta for many years has been diluted a bit in the wake of last year's emissions-cheating scandal.
10 Lowest Gas Prices in RosevilleRoseville, CA- If you closely follow gas prices in Roseville or regularly read this weekly column, you realize the low gas price leaderboard is often comprised
Suspect Arrested in Connection with CHP Officer's DeathCHP Valley Division officers arrested Alberto Quiroz, 26, of Sacramento in connection with the death of CHP Officer Lucas Chellew
NEWS: In Case You Missed It