Roseville Man Sentenced in Sexting and Solicitation Case

Jacob Anthony Mora, 33, of Roseville, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Garland E. Burrell Jr. to 21 years and 10 months in prison and lifetime supervision upon release, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, Mora used the online application, Kik Messenger, to encourage girls between the ages of 14 and 17 to send him sexually explicit photographs, engage in sexually explicit conversations, and to meet him to have sex. Mora would also send obscene images of himself to underage girls he met online. In some cases, Mora represented that he was younger than his actual age, claiming to be 19 years old, when exchanging messages with his victims.

When arrested, Mora admitted that he had met four underage girls for sex, and that he liked chatting with minor girls since they were easy to get and naive.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Rocklin and Roseville Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Anderson prosecuted the case.