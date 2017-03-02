3 Arrested in Roseville Pistol Whipping Incident
Roseville, CA- Three people have been arrested in connection with the pistol-whipping of a teenager in mid-February. One of the men and a suspected accomplice were arrested soon after the assault, and the remaining suspect was arrested by law enforcement partners early Saturday morning in south San Diego County.
At 4:23 p.m. February 14, Roseville Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Duranta Street. Two men had confronted two teenaged boys who were walking in the neighborhood, threatened them with a handgun and made gang-related comments. After pistol-whipping one of the boys, they left in a waiting car. Witnesses called police.
Officers familiar with the neighborhood recognized the men and the car from the witnesses' descriptions, and quickly found the car and two of the suspects nearby. The suspected driver, 24-year-old Melissa Narvaez Avato of Roseville, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and violation of probation. Jose Aron Lopez, age 27 of Roseville, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, child abuse, making criminal threats and brandishing a firearm. He's currently in custody in the Placer County Jail. The other suspect, Benny Lopez, had fled the area.
Over the past week and a half, Roseville Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) searched for Benny Lopez at several locations in Roseville and the Sacramento area. Early Saturday morning, they found out that he was traveling south through the San Diego area, and notified law enforcement in that area to detain him. Benny Landeros Lopez, age 28 of Roseville, was arrested on a Placer County warrant charging him with assault with a firearm and several other related charges. He was taken to the San Diego County Jail pending transfer back to Placer County to face charges.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesFree Tax Prep Assistance in Placer CountyRoseville, CA- Placer County Human Services continues to provide free tax assistance to low-income individuals and families, in coordination with the IRS and United Way
Auburn Art Walk Seeking TalentThe Auburn Art Walk is a unique opportunity for artists to display and sell their works and for Auburn's businesses to get customers in the door.
Roseville Church to Host Memorial for Fallen CHP OfficerRoseville, CA- The memorial service for CHP Officer Lucas Forrest Chellew will be Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. at Adventure Christian Church in Roseville.
Sierra College Nursing Program Ranked Sixth in CaliforniaRocklin, CA - The Sierra College Nursing Program has recently earned sixth place in California in a ranking performed by RegisteredNursing.Org
Walsh Family Scholarship due March 31Rocklin, CA - Sierra College student, Nathan Barton, an Auburn resident, says that receiving the John G. and Lillian M. Walsh Family Scholarship from the Placer Community Foundation
3 Arrested in Roseville Pistol Whipping IncidentRoseville, CA- Three people have been arrested in connection with the pistol-whipping of a teenager in mid-February in Roseville.
Roseville Man Sentenced in Sexting and Solicitation CaseJacob Anthony Mora, 33, of Roseville has been sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison and lifetime supervision
Roseville Woman Sentenced for Fraud and Identity TheftRoseville, CA - Alla Samchuk, 45, of Roseville, to nine and a half years in prison for a mortgage fraud scheme and obstruction of justice.
Roseville Utility Rate Increase Public MeetingsRoseville, CA- The City of Roseville Environmental Utilities Department is holding two community meetings in March to inform customers about proposed utility rate increases
Red White & Blue Benefit Dance in Loomis March 25LOOMIS, CA - The 8th Annual Red, White & Blue Dance will be held on Saturday, March 25 in Loomis. Veterans will be recognized and proceeds
Tom Waddell named GM of Life Time Athletic FolsomFOLSOM, Calif - When Life Time Athletic Folsom opens in early April, hospitality veteran and newly named General Manager Tom Waddell will be eagerly greeting members
Olympic Champion Summer Sanders to headline Girls in the GamePositive Coaching Alliance's Sacramento chapter is proud to announce two-time Olympic gold medal swimming champion, Summer Sanders, and Olympic silver medal winner
NEWS: In Case You Missed It