Sierra College Nursing Program Ranked Sixth in California
Rocklin, CA - The Sierra College Nursing Program has recently earned sixth place in California in a ranking performed by RegisteredNursing.Org, a national online service grading college nursing programs.
The ranking covered the years 2011 through 2015, and looked at 127 schools. Sierra College came in sixth place for their Associate Degree Nursing program. Stated on the organization's website: "Found in Rocklin, California, Sierra College is a forerunner in nursing education. Students learn to apply up-to-date care models for patients at all stages of the life continuum."
Nursing programs were assessed on several factors, which represent how well a program supports students towards licensure and beyond. The organization analyzed past and present National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) pass rates, weighted by year. The score that Sierra College Nursing Program received was 97.64.
Brooke Wallace, Founder and Managing Editor of RegisteredNursing.org, stated, "After analyzing all the RN programs in California, it became clear that Sierra College not only supports students during their time on campus, but also does a great job in preparing them for a career as a licensed registered nurse. The strong RN program prepares students to conquer the NCLEX-RN and produces graduates who have the ability to carry what they learned into the healthcare world."
"This recognition means so much to our nursing program. Our program exceeds expectations because of the faculty; an exceptional faculty, who not only emulate the role of a professional nurse, but also provide the most up to date evidence based education, teach our students and prepare them as responsible and capable employees," said Nancy James, Associate Dean of Nursing and Allied Health at Sierra College. "In addition, we could not train these students without the support of our regional clinical partners. Sutter Roseville Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center and Western Sierra Medical Clinic provide exceptional learning opportunities for our program and outstanding standards of care within our community."
For more information about the Nursing Program and other programs at Sierra College, check out the website at www.sierracollege.edu.
