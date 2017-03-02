Roseville Church to Host Memorial for Fallen CHP Officer
Roseville, CA- The memorial service for CHP Officer Lucas Forrest Chellew will be Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. at Adventure Christian Church in Roseville. Officer Chellew died from injuries sustained in a collision in South Sacramento on February 22, 2017 while pursuing a motorcyclist.
WHEN: 10 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2017
WHERE: Adventure Christian Church, 6401 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville, CA 95678
Attendees should arrive at Adventure Christian Church between 8:30 and 9 a.m. They will be directed to parking and seating. Motorists in the area should expect delays due to the anticipated high attendance at the church.
A memorial account has been created for the family of Officer Chellew through the California Association of Highway Patrolmen (CAHP) Credit Union. Donations can be mailed to the CAHP Credit Union, P.O. Box 276507, Sacramento, CA 95826 or call 1-800-542-2247. Cards may be sent to the following address:
California Highway Patrol, South Sacramento Area
6 Massie Court
Sacramento, CA 95823
Traffic Advisory
The escort for Officer Lucas Forrest Chellew will be departing from Adventure Christian Church following the funeral services beginning at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Delays should be expected as the procession travels through the area with police escorts. The procession will begin in the City of Roseville traveling west on Highland Park Drive then westbound on Pleasant Grove Boulevard. The procession will enter southbound State Route 65 and will transition to eastbound Interstate 80. The procession will exit Rocklin Road eastbound towards Sierra College Boulevard where the procession will continue south to the destination at Bayside Church.
At the conclusion of the memorial service, there will be a ceremonial flyover by departmental aircrafts. CHP would like to advise those who reside in close proximity to Adventure Christian Church of the possible aircraft noise and any inconvenience this may cause.
We ask the public to plan their travels accordingly to limit any inconveniences the procession could cause.
WHEN: Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the conclusion of the memorial services.
(Estimated end time: noon to 2 p.m.).
WHERE: Roseville CA, Granite Bay CA, State Route 65, Interstate 80.
Those who choose to observe the escort are encouraged to do so from a safe location. Remember stopping on the freeways or blocking traffic lanes is not permitted.
