Auburn Art Walk Seeking Talent

Auburn, CA- The Auburn Art Walk is a unique opportunity for artists to display and sell their works and for Auburn's businesses to get customers in the door.

The Art Walk will be held on Friday evening four times this year - April 7th, June 2nd, August 4th and October 6th, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM.

In order to pull this off and do proper credit to the City of Auburn, we will need lots of artists to show their work during every Art Walk Friday.

If you can, please step up by displaying as an Artist.

Applications and more information are available online at http://www.placerarts.org/programs/artwalk/. Priority will be given to artists who apply.