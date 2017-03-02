Auburn Art Walk Seeking Talent
Auburn, CA- The Auburn Art Walk is a unique opportunity for artists to display and sell their works and for Auburn's businesses to get customers in the door.
The Art Walk will be held on Friday evening four times this year - April 7th, June 2nd, August 4th and October 6th, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM.
In order to pull this off and do proper credit to the City of Auburn, we will need lots of artists to show their work during every Art Walk Friday.
If you can, please step up by displaying as an Artist.
Applications and more information are available online at http://www.placerarts.org/programs/artwalk/. Priority will be given to artists who apply.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesFree Tax Prep Assistance in Placer CountyRoseville, CA- Placer County Human Services continues to provide free tax assistance to low-income individuals and families, in coordination with the IRS and United Way
Auburn Art Walk Seeking TalentThe Auburn Art Walk is a unique opportunity for artists to display and sell their works and for Auburn's businesses to get customers in the door.
Roseville Church to Host Memorial for Fallen CHP OfficerRoseville, CA- The memorial service for CHP Officer Lucas Forrest Chellew will be Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. at Adventure Christian Church in Roseville.
Sierra College Nursing Program Ranked Sixth in CaliforniaRocklin, CA - The Sierra College Nursing Program has recently earned sixth place in California in a ranking performed by RegisteredNursing.Org
Walsh Family Scholarship due March 31Rocklin, CA - Sierra College student, Nathan Barton, an Auburn resident, says that receiving the John G. and Lillian M. Walsh Family Scholarship from the Placer Community Foundation
3 Arrested in Roseville Pistol Whipping IncidentRoseville, CA- Three people have been arrested in connection with the pistol-whipping of a teenager in mid-February in Roseville.
Roseville Man Sentenced in Sexting and Solicitation CaseJacob Anthony Mora, 33, of Roseville has been sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison and lifetime supervision
Roseville Woman Sentenced for Fraud and Identity TheftRoseville, CA - Alla Samchuk, 45, of Roseville, to nine and a half years in prison for a mortgage fraud scheme and obstruction of justice.
Roseville Utility Rate Increase Public MeetingsRoseville, CA- The City of Roseville Environmental Utilities Department is holding two community meetings in March to inform customers about proposed utility rate increases
Red White & Blue Benefit Dance in Loomis March 25LOOMIS, CA - The 8th Annual Red, White & Blue Dance will be held on Saturday, March 25 in Loomis. Veterans will be recognized and proceeds
Tom Waddell named GM of Life Time Athletic FolsomFOLSOM, Calif - When Life Time Athletic Folsom opens in early April, hospitality veteran and newly named General Manager Tom Waddell will be eagerly greeting members
Olympic Champion Summer Sanders to headline Girls in the GamePositive Coaching Alliance's Sacramento chapter is proud to announce two-time Olympic gold medal swimming champion, Summer Sanders, and Olympic silver medal winner
NEWS: In Case You Missed It