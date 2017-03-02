Free Tax Prep Assistance in Placer County

Roseville, CA- Placer County Human Services continues to provide free tax assistance to low-income individuals and families, in coordination with the IRS and United Way, through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

VITA helps wage earners with the highest need receive their earned income tax credits, a federal and state income tax credit for low- to moderate-income working individuals and families. That is money that ultimately gets spent in our community, boosting our local economy.

A Super Saturday event will be held Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Placer County Health and Human Services building, located at 1000 Sunset Boulevard, Suite 100, in Rocklin. Free tax preparation assistance will be available to qualifying individuals and families who earned $54,000 or less in 2016. Over 30 trained volunteers will be on site to assist with tax preparation.

At an earlier Super Saturday tax event in February, 38 households were assisted in processing their tax forms with the help of 31 community and county volunteers, including IRS and California Franchise Tax Board staff.

The VITA program is available at three locations:

* Placer County Human Services

1000 Sunset Boulevard

Rocklin, CA 95765

Open Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through March 30

* Placer County Human Services

11562 B Avenue

Auburn, CA 95603

Open Tuesday - Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through March 30

* KidsFirst

124 Main Street

Roseville, CA 95678

Tuesday - Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through March 29

Those interested can make an appointment by calling 916-498-1000 or by going online at www.yourlocalunitedway.org/vita. Walk-in appointments also welcome.

In addition, AARP Tax-Aide is offering free tax assistance to qualifying individuals at the Placer County Rocklin Library, on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., through April 17. AARP also offers free tax prep assistance at additional locations throughout Placer County, including Kings Beach, Auburn, Loomis, Lincoln and Roseville. Use AARP's Tax-Aide online locator to find free tax assistance near you.

Free tax assistance is also available online for individuals and families who earned $62,000 or less in 2016 at www.myfreetaxes.com.