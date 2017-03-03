Trout Fishing Extraordinaire in Auburn March 17th

Auburn, CA- The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge on Pine Street on March 17.

This event is open to club members, spouses, and non-member guests. Doors to the Lodge will open at 7:00 a.m. to share fresh brewed coffee. A fantastic $13 wide-selection buffet breakfast is served at 8:00 am followed by a 9:00 am guest speaker, trout fishing extraordinaire Jack Naves, who will share his expertise on how to target hold-over trophy trout on Lake Camanche. Reservations are not necessary to attend the breakfast, but attendees are encouraged to arrive by 7:00 a.m. for a good seat.

Jack's presentation will provide details on bait and tackle rigging as well as a strategy for fishing likely Camanche hot spots and his presentation will be streamed-live onto a 70" flat screen. Jack is well known and respected by the fishing community for his expertise as a third generation fishing prodigy with over thirty-five years of fishing for a variety of species on multiple waters. What is unique about Jack's passion for trout fishing is that he is not selling anything; he is not asking you to buy anything from anyone, nor is he sponsored by any fishing company. Despite the fact that Jack would certainly qualify as a pro fishing guide, he has chosen to provide for his family through other endeavors. He authors fishing articles, wins tournaments, and is a high in demand guest speaker. Jack's motivation and personal satisfaction is that he would like his audiences to benefit from his fishing advice and become better anglers.

The 30 year old, 200+ members Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California, Inc. is a non-profit organization that meets the third Friday of each month to educate, entertain, and enhance fishing experience. Unlike many bass and fly fishing clubs that concentrate on very specific types of fishing, the Rooster Tails Fishing Club provides a balanced mix of fishing techniques presented by fishing experts targeting a variety of fish species on multiple types of waters. For more information contact Jim, Club Chairman, at 530-887-0479 or visit the club's web site at www.roostertailsfisingclub.org

