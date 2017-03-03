Norcal Tournament of Champions Returning to Del Oro
Rocklin, CA - Youth wrestlers from around the state will be geared up and ready to hit the mats at Del Oro High School on Saturday, March 11 for the 49th Annual Norcal Tournament of Champions (TOC). Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be partnering with Rod Hedlund and the Georgetown Wrestling Club to bring this acclaimed event back to Placer Valley.
Only middle school wrestlers in 6th, 7th and 8th grade are eligible to compete and they must pre-qualify to enter this prestigious tournament. With nearly 500 wrestlers expected to compete in 19 different weight classes ranging from 70 to 235 pounds they will be utilizing both gyms at Del Oro and up to 11 mats.
Hedlund, who has served as the TOC tournament director for the past 44 years, commented on the cumulative effort it takes to successfully produce an event with this type of longevity, "It's because of the great coordinated team effort of the youth and high school programs at Golden Sierra and Del Oro that we have had such great success with the TOC since moving the event to Del Oro back in 2001."
"We work hard together along with Placer Valley Tourism to provide an exceptional event for young wrestlers in Northern California and beyond; athletes come and go but we have a dedicated core of people who have worked together for many years to serve the youth in Northern California," he added.
Hedlund conveyed his gratification to have been able to offer this special event for middle school youth for the past 49 years and confirmed that they are already making plans for the 50th anniversary next year. We can hardly wait!
Don't miss this year's TOC, doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the wrestling will begin at 8:45 a.m. Admission fees are: adults $7, ages 12-18 and seniors over 60 $3, children under 12 are free. Del Oro High School is located at 3302 Taylor Rd. in Loomis.
