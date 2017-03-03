Sally Johnson Swim Fund for Disadvantaged Youth

Placer Community Foundation's Sally Johnson Swim Fund Supports Life-Saving Water Skills for Disadvantaged Youth

Roseville, CA- Sally Johnson was a school teacher for more than fifty years, most notably at Foresthill Divide Middle School in Foresthill and Saint John's Christian School in Roseville. Many former students give credit to her for getting them on the right path, as she believed in them and invested extra time to ensure they understood the material.

When she retired, Sally spent countless hours in the pool swimming laps and participating in aqua aerobics classes at the Mike Shellito Indoor Pool in Roseville.

She forged closely-knit friendships with others at the pool, many of whom took part in raising funds so local children and teens could experience the same joy and benefits from time in the water. Funds generated from bake sales and recycling cans and bottles provided new swimsuits, new towels, and swim lessons for those in need, via Roseville's Operation Swim program.

Operation Swim began in 2011 when the City of Roseville's Aquatics Supervisor Kate Rebello noticed that many families taking advantage of free swim nights at public pools in Roseville were swimming in their clothes because they did not have swimwear or adequate towels. Since then Operation Swim has provided 743 children with swim lessons and over 1,800 children have received new suits and towels.

As Sally got older, she could no longer spend the hours in the pool that kept her connected to her friends. The pool was the one component of her previous life she missed the most, and she never wanted anyone to be without the opportunity to enjoy the water-and the benefits that came with it.

Sally's son Tony Johnson states, "Our mom valued the physical and mental benefits that came from regular exercise, and the community at the pool was an extension of her family."

Upon her passing in 2016, her family lovingly established the Sally Johnson Swim Fund at Placer Community Foundation. This fund supports Operation Swim in perpetuity, providing the opportunity for any child to learn the life-saving skills of water safety and swimming.

The first grant check from this fund, in the amount of $500, was presented to the City of Roseville's Parks and Recreation Commission earlier this month.

"We are proud to establish the Sally Johnson Swim Fund with the Placer Community Foundation," states Sally's daughter Becky Johnson. "Having grown up in Placer County, it means a lot to us that our mom's memory will live on forever."

About Placer Community Foundation

Placer Community Foundation (PCF) grows local giving to strengthen our community by connecting donors who care with causes that matter. Known for sound financial management and knowledge of the nonprofit sector, the Community Foundation continually monitors the region to better understand the nature of local needs, so that it can invest in areas such as arts and culture, education, health and human services, and the environment. To learn more about establishing charitable funds, visit placercf.org, contact Jessica Hubbard at jhubbard@placercf.org, or call 530-885-4920.