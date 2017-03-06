The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in Rocklin
Rocklin, CA- Beginning March 24th, Sierra College Theatre Arts Department presents Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the Novella The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson.
A new and shocking version of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale of depravity, lust, love and horror. On the fog-bound streets of Victorian London, Henry Jekyll's experiments with exotic "powders and tinctures" have brought forth his other self-Edward Hyde, a sensualist and villain free to commit the sins Jekyll is too civilized to comprehend.
When Hyde meets a woman who stirs his interest, Jekyll fears for her life and decides to end his experiments. But Hyde has other ideas, and so the two sides battle in a deadly game to determine who has the wits and stamina to outlive the other.
Performance dates and times are as follows:
Friday, March 24, at 8:00 pm
Saturday, March 25, at 8:00 pm
Sunday, March 26, at 2:00 pm
Friday, March 31, at 8:00 pm
Saturday, April 1, at 8:00 pm
Sunday, April 2, at 2:00 pm
Thursday, April 6, at 7:00pm, with the Director's Discussion at 5:30 pm
Friday, April 7, at 8:00 pm
Saturday, April 8, at 2:00 pm
Parking on Thursday, April 6 requires $3 daily permit available at dispensers. Free on Friday evenings and weekends.
Venue: The Dietrich Theatre at Sierra College, 5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin, CA 95677.
Tickets: $12 general, $10 students, seniors, $6 with ASSC card. Purchase online from Brown Paper Tickets at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2729888 , call (916) 660-8036, or Purchase at the door one hour before each show in the Lobby of the Dietrich Theatre.
Age Recommendations: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde contains adult situations and implied violence. Subject matter might not be appropriate for children under 13.
