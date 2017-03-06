Corky's Corner: One Control Persian Green Screamer Review
Roseville, CA- If I stacked all the Overdrive pedals I have owned I think they would reach the moon. This pedal is quite different from what I have had in the past.
First off it is micro sized fits in the palm of your hand and you can still use a 9 volt battery I can't believe it fits in this tiny box but it does. The standard 3 knobs, level, gain & tone are all here and it features a small switch on the underside that gives you two tone variations Vintage & Modern.
Vintage Tones
Very Tube screamer type tones but way more quiet and the feel is fantastic, you can really feel the notes and this seems to make you want to play more. I don't hear that dreaded mid hump on the old Ibanez models this pedal seems to be way more open and transparent to my ears. The tone knob works very well from a nice round warm tone to a snappy sizzle. The gain is also very open and punchy with just the right amount of distortion to propel leads out in front of the mix. The level unity gain seems to be a pinch past noon and that works fine for me. The modern side takes this pedal into a very open cleaner midrange tone. The gain is also pushed here to the max for a modern rock fusion type tone. I liked this tone a lot and thought to myself what a great recording lead tone this would be.
Classic Rock and Clean Sound
Playing with my band I seemed to like the vintage setting best it took me into those perfect lead tones that are on all those classic rock records we seem to love so much. I can't get over how much cleaner sounding this pedal is compared to my other overdrive pedals. I have used it on a few really hi end amps with very good results I also used many hi end guitars and they all sounded fantastic with this pedal. When I reviewed this pedal for a friend of mine I called him and said you can't have this one back and I bought it on the spot. This just might be the very best Overdrive I have ever owned, and let me tell you this...I have used hundreds of them...
Score: on a scale of 1‐10....it rates a solid 10
From the Manufacturer
Corky's Corner..for Gearheads of all sorts
Guitar and gear guru Corky Newman, known for his decades of fretboard wizardry and extensive knowledge of musical equipment, when not jamming with his band Caligator can often be found sharing his in-depth musical knowledge with fellow musicians. Rumor has it, he snuck off to Woodstock back in 69' and never looked back.
You can listen to his latest album online at YouTube
