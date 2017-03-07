Roseville Crime Activity Update (3.7.17)

Roseville, CA- Police activity report in Roseville for the period covering February 24 through March 6, 2017.

Northeast Roseville

Galleria-Roseville Parkway, shot fired: At 9:21 a.m. February 24, officers responded to the 700 block of Gibson Drive. An upset person had fired a shot into the floor of an apartment. Nobody was hurt. The responsible party was located nearby and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Olympus Pointe, package theft: At about 8:10 a.m. March 4, a delivered package was stolen from a front porch in the 1700 block of Orvietto Drive. A dark-haired woman was seen taking the package and leaving in a waiting light-colored four-door sedan with a moon roof.

Galleria-Harding, injury collision: At about 9:30 a.m. March 5, a man driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla exited from westbound I80 onto Atlantic Street, and collided with a bicyclist on the Atlantic Street overcrossing. The bicyclist, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and remains hospitalized in critical condition. Officers evaluated the driver, a 32-year-old man from Arbuckle, and arrested him on suspicion of DUI. The freeway off-ramp was closed for several hours while investigators examined the scene.

East Roseville

Sierra Gardens, thefts: Between February 25 and 27 during nighttime hours, someone went through unlocked cars, or locked cars with no sign of forced entry, on Palm Avenue and Gerry Way. Property was stolen from one of them. Recently a bicycle was stolen from an unlocked back yard.

Maidu, vandalism: Between 7:30 p.m. and midnight March 3, someone kicked the front door of a home in the 2100 block of Van Ness Drive while the resident was home, breaking a door panel. The front door was still closed and locked, and no one went inside.

South Cirby, theft: At about 4 a.m. March 4, someone stole the taillights and mounting hardware from a car in the 1300 block of Crestmont Avenue. There was no description of the unknown suspect.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cirbyside, burglary: At about 4 a.m. March 2, officers responded to a burglary in progress at a store in the 1000 block of Orlando Avenue. Someone forced entry and took cash and merchandise. Officers checked the area but weren't able to find the burglar at this time.

Cresthaven, attempted theft: Overnight March 1st to March 2, someone rummaged through an unlocked vehicle on Tiemann Court. Nothing was taken.

Theiles Manor, agency assist: At 7:34 a.m. February 24, officers responded to a deceased man who had trespassed on the rail yard and been hit by a train near Vernon Street and Sixth Street. There was no sign of foul play, and the scene was turned over to Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Placer County Coroner's Office for their investigation and notification of the man's family.

Folsom Road, burglary, vehicle theft: At about 1 p.m. February 23, someone burglarized a hotel room in the 200 block of Harding Boulevard, taking luggage, other personal belongings, and the key to the victim's car, which was then stolen.

Folsom Road, drug arrests: At 10:30 a.m. February 26, officers checked a hotel room in the 200 block of Harding Boulevard and found four people, alcohol, drugs and a loaded handgun in the room. A 19-year-old male from Citrus Heights was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, contributing to the delinquency of minors and delaying officers. An 18-year-old male from Rocklin was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics and contributing the delinquency of minors. Two teenage juveniles were released to their parents.

Cherry Glen, disturbance: At 8:14 a.m. March 5, officers responded to a disturbance in a house in the 300 block of Clinton Avenue. A 25-year-old man from Citrus Heights and a 29-year-old man from Roseville were arrested on warrants.

Folsom Road, drug and stolen property arrests: At about 4:15 a.m. March 6, officers checked rooms in a hotel in the 200 block of Harding Boulevard for a wanted subject. They found drugs and stolen debit cards, social security cards and other personal identifying documents. A 29-year-old man from North Highlands was arrested on suspicion of misappropriation of lost property (debit cards and other items in other people's names), possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Sacramento County felony warrant. A 28-year-old Elk Grove man was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale and possession of narcotics.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Roseville Heights, assault, arrests made: Three people have been arrested in connection with the pistol-whipping of a teenager in mid-February. One of the men and a suspected accomplice were arrested soon after the assault, and the remaining suspect was arrested by law enforcement partners early Saturday morning in San Diego County.

At 4:23 p.m. February 14, Roseville Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Duranta Street. Two men had confronted two teenaged boys who were walking in the neighborhood, threatened them with a handgun and made gang-related comments. After pistol-whipping one of the boys, they left in a waiting car. Witnesses called police. Officers familiar with the neighborhood recognized the men and the car from the witnesses' descriptions, and quickly found the car and two of the suspects nearby. The suspected driver, a 24-year-old Roseville woman, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and violation of probation. A 27-year-old man from Roseville, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, child abuse, making criminal threats and brandishing a firearm. He's currently in custody in the Placer County Jail. The other suspect had fled from the area. Over the next week and a half, Roseville Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) searched for the outstanding suspect at several locations in Roseville and the Sacramento area. Early Saturday morning, they found out that he was traveling south through the San Diego area, and notified law enforcement in that area to detain him. The 28-year-old Roseville man, was arrested on a Placer County warrant charging him with assault with a firearm and several other related charges. He was taken to the San Diego County Jail pending transfer back to Placer County to face charges.

Los Cerritos, assault: At 1:12 p.m. February 23, officers responded to an assault at an apartment in the 600 block of Washington Boulevard. Two roommates had gotten into an argument and one lunged at the other with a kitchen knife, causing a small laceration. A 19-year-old Roseville man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The victim didn't require medical attention.

Vineyard, theft: Between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m. March 1, someone got into a locked truck via a partially open window in the 300 block of Porter Drive, and stole a wallet and other items.

Vineyard, stolen "Honda Hunter Special" recovered: At 3:40 a.m. March 2, officers responded to a gas station in the 3900 block of Foothills Boulevard for a shoplifter who had just stolen food and merchandise and fled in a red Honda Civic. Officers stopped the car in the 1300 block of Puebla Way, and found out the car had been stolen from the south Sacramento area a couple of weeks prior. The driver, a 22-year-old Rio Linda man, was arrested. The car, a 1995 Honda Civic, was a classic "Honda Hunter Special"-the kind of older sedan favored by car thieves because they're relatively easy to steal with a shaved key.

North central Roseville

Highland Reserve, recovered stolen car: At about 4 a.m. March 3, officers stopped two cars driving out of a parking lot in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove. One of the cars was reported stolen. A search of the cars produced methamphetamine, marijuana and evidence of drug sales. One driver, a 26-year-old Sacramento man, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. The other driver, a 27-year-old Sacramento man, was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs for sale and related charges.

Industrial, theft: At 4:50 a.m. March 4, officers were patrolling a business complex in the 7300 block of Galilee Road and came upon two people siphoning gas from a vehicle. Officers took their siphoning hoses and issued them both citations for petty theft.

Highland Reserve, stolen car recovered: At about 5 a.m. March 5, an officer checked on a parked car in a lot at 900 Pleasant Grove, and found out it was stolen. When the driver, a 26-year-old Citrus Heights man, returned to the car he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

West Roseville

Sun City, drug arrest: At 1:30 a.m. February 25, an officer stopped a car on northbound Fiddyment Road near Del Webb Boulevard. The 50-year-old male driver from Sacramento had a felony Sacramento County warrant and was driving on a suspended license. He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Quail Glen, drug arrest: At 10:50 p.m. February 26, officers responded to a report of a man passed out in his running car at the pumps of a gas station at the corner of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard and Blue Oaks Boulevard. The car contained methamphetamine, burglar's tools, and suspected stolen property. The 24-year-old Roseville man was arrested.

West Park, thefts: Overnight February 28/March 1, someone went through the neighborhood near Village Green Drive and Fiddyment Road and rummaged through unlocked cars, stealing spare change and anything else of value they could find.

Woodcreek, thefts: At 5:26 a.m. March 4, an alert resident reported suspicious activity-two people walking around in the 2100 block of Seebold Way, looking into cars. Officers detained two people wearing backpacks at Dressler Way and Raeburn Way, and found stolen items from unlocked cars in the neighborhood, as well as drug paraphernalia. The suspects appeared to have been walking around the neighborhood looking for unlocked cars, and they found several. A 22-year-old man from North Highlands was arrested on suspicion of theft, giving a false name, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and vehicle tampering. A teenager was cited and released to her parents.