Roseville Celebrity Chili Cook-Off March 17
ROSEVILLE, CA - More than 25 local community leaders will put on their chefs' aprons and go head-to-head in a special chili cook-off to benefit a local anti-bullying program for middle and high schools.
The 2017 Roseville Celebrity Chili Cook-Off will be held on Friday, March 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Maidu Community Center.
The chefs will include Roseville City Mayor Susan Rohan, Roseville Vice Mayor Bonnie Gore, Roseville City Councilmember Scott Alvord, Placer County Supervisors Jack Duran and Kirk Uhler, Roseville Police Chief Daniel Hahn, Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, St. Anna's Parish Father Chris Flesoras, Fox 40's Paul Robins, school leaders and many more.
Proceeds will benefit local schools that will have the opportunity to participate in a Point Break Anti Bullying Workshop.
"The community will gather for a fun food competition, but the impact the donations will have can be profound," said Rob Maxey, director of the anti-bullying campaign Point Break. "Bullying has devastating long term effects on children as they grow older and we believe we can make a big difference in stopping such destructive behavior."
Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at www.RosevilleChili.com or by calling (916) 857-0660 or visiting us on Facebook at 2017 Roseville Celebrity Chili Cook-off.
The event would not be possible without the generous support of sponsors. This year's sponsors include:
Red Hot Chili sponsors: Westpark Communities; The Sprague Family; and Second Core Foundation. Habañero Pepper sponsors: Marques Pipeline and North State Electrical; Serrano Pepper sponsors: Brookfield Residential; Halldin Public Relations; Jeff Jones Consulting; Roebbelen Contracting; Sutter Foundation; and Windermere Realtors.
Among the celebrity chefs who will be participating - and competing - for the best chili:
> Roseville Mayor Susan Rohan
> Roseville Vice Mayor Bonnie Gore
> Roseville City Councilmember Scott Alvord
> Paul Robins, Fox 40 Anchor
> Placer County Supervisor Jack Duran
> Placer County Supervisor Kirk Uhler
> Assemblymember Kevin Kiley
> Placer County Superintendent of Schools Gayle Garbolino-Mojica
> Roseville Chief of Police Daniel Hahn
> Roseville City School District Superintendent Derk Garcia
> Roseville City Assistant Manager Dominick Casey
> Roseville Joint Union High School District Trustee Julie Hirota
> Roseville Joint Union High School District Trustee Andrew Tagg
> Roseville Joint Union High School District Superintendent Ron Severson
> Roseville Joint Union School District Trustee Alisa Fong and Julie Constant
> Sierra College Trustee Carol Garcia
> Adelante High School Principal Amy Lloyd
> Buljan Middle School Prinipal Ryan Harsoch
> Eich Middle School Principal Marc Buljan
> St. Anna's Parish Father Chris Flesoras
> Sunridge/ Coldwell Banker's Nick Brooks
> Centerpoint High School Director Cameron Pedicord
> Tommy Apostolos Fund Lesli Goto
> Randy Peters of Randy Peters Catering
Tickets at www.RosevilleChili.com
