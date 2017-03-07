Sutter Children's Center Wellness Festival on March 25

Sacramento, CA- Fairytale Town will highlight active and healthy living for families at the fifth annual Sutter Children's Center Wellness Festival on Saturday, Mar. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The one-day Festival is free to the public thanks to the generous support of Sutter Children's Center, Sacramento.



Families will enjoy fun physical games, free play, gardening activities and more throughout the day. Sutter Health's representatives will be on hand to answer questions and provide information. Multiple local health organizations will also be offering activities, games and information on healthy child development and lifestyles. Activities include making smoothies while riding a stationary bike, an obstacle course and more.



Sacramento County Division of Public Health will be offering free immunizations for children under 2 years of age. The variety and quantity of immunizations will be limited. Parents who wish to have their child immunized will need to provide immunization records.



Puppet Art Theater Company will present a dental-health themed puppet show in the Children's Theater. In "The Adventures of Sir Enamel," there is a battle going on inside Johnny's mouth. King Sugar Bug and his Sugar Bug Army are attacking Johnny's teeth. The only thing protecting Johnny's teeth is Sir Enamel! Will Sir Enamel be defeated by the Sugar Bug Army? Show times are 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Admission to the puppet show is free, and theater doors will open 15 minutes prior to each show time.



"We're excited to partner with Sutter Children's Center, Sacramento, for a fifth year to highlight the importance of play in healthy childhood development," said Kathy Fleming, executive director of Fairytale Town. "In addition to providing families with vital information about healthy childhood development and health care, the Wellness Festival is a fun day for families to get outside and play together."



The Festival is sponsored by Sutter Children's Center, Sacramento. Additional sponsors include Vive 92.1FM, Sacramento County Public Health, Sacramento Parent, ScholarShare College Savings Plan and Solar City.



For more information, visit www.fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-7462. Please note: Adults must be accompanied by children, and children must be accompanied by adults.