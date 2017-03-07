Sutter Children's Center Wellness Festival on March 25
Sacramento, CA- Fairytale Town will highlight active and healthy living for families at the fifth annual Sutter Children's Center Wellness Festival on Saturday, Mar. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The one-day Festival is free to the public thanks to the generous support of Sutter Children's Center, Sacramento.
Families will enjoy fun physical games, free play, gardening activities and more throughout the day. Sutter Health's representatives will be on hand to answer questions and provide information. Multiple local health organizations will also be offering activities, games and information on healthy child development and lifestyles. Activities include making smoothies while riding a stationary bike, an obstacle course and more.
Sacramento County Division of Public Health will be offering free immunizations for children under 2 years of age. The variety and quantity of immunizations will be limited. Parents who wish to have their child immunized will need to provide immunization records.
Puppet Art Theater Company will present a dental-health themed puppet show in the Children's Theater. In "The Adventures of Sir Enamel," there is a battle going on inside Johnny's mouth. King Sugar Bug and his Sugar Bug Army are attacking Johnny's teeth. The only thing protecting Johnny's teeth is Sir Enamel! Will Sir Enamel be defeated by the Sugar Bug Army? Show times are 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Admission to the puppet show is free, and theater doors will open 15 minutes prior to each show time.
"We're excited to partner with Sutter Children's Center, Sacramento, for a fifth year to highlight the importance of play in healthy childhood development," said Kathy Fleming, executive director of Fairytale Town. "In addition to providing families with vital information about healthy childhood development and health care, the Wellness Festival is a fun day for families to get outside and play together."
The Festival is sponsored by Sutter Children's Center, Sacramento. Additional sponsors include Vive 92.1FM, Sacramento County Public Health, Sacramento Parent, ScholarShare College Savings Plan and Solar City.
For more information, visit www.fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-7462. Please note: Adults must be accompanied by children, and children must be accompanied by adults.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesTopgolf and Thunder Valley Casino Resort Team UpGlobal sports entertainment leader Topgolf today announced its partnership with Thunder Valley Casino Resort, a premier AAA Four Diamond award-winning resort experience
Alzheimer's: Prevent Memory Loss, Dementia with Naturopathic Medicine According to a recent 60 Minutes (CBS) story, 2 of every 5 U.S. seniors that reach 85 years of age will develop Alzheimer's Disease
Sutter Children's Center Wellness Festival on March 25Sacramento, CA- Fairytale Town will highlight active and healthy living for families at the fifth annual Sutter Children's Center Wellness Festival on Saturday, Mar. 25
Roseville Celebrity Chili Cook-Off March 17ROSEVILLE, CA - The 2017 Roseville Celebrity Chili Cook-Off will be held on Friday, March 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Maidu Community Center.
Roseville Crime Activity Update (3.7.17)Roseville, CA- Police activity report in Roseville for the period covering February 24 through March 6, 2017.
Mazda3 ranks among best compact carsRoseville, CA- A single test drive in the Mazda3 might convince folks who say they don't care for compact vehicles to reconsider
Corky's Corner: One Control Persian Green Screamer ReviewRoseville, CA- If I stacked all the Overdrive pedals I have owned I think they would reach the moon. This pedal is quite different from
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in RocklinRocklin, CA- Beginning March 24th, Sierra College Theatre Arts Department presents Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the Novella
Teen with ASD Loves Dogs, Art, and CarsKenzie Smith, 17, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome "three or four years ago," she said in a telephone interview
Roseville Seeing a Rise in Fuel PricesRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville and Rocklin are once again hitting motorists in the wallet as they continue to push toward the $3 per gallon mark
Kory Annonio joins Placer County Youth CommissionThe Coalition for Auburn and Lincoln Youth is proud to introduce Kory Annonio as the new Coordinator for the Placer County Youth Commission
Sally Johnson Swim Fund for Disadvantaged YouthRoseville, CA- Sally Johnson was a school teacher for more than fifty years, most notably at Foresthill Divide Middle School in Foresthill and Saint John's Christian School in Roseville
NEWS: In Case You Missed It