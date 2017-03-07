Topgolf and Thunder Valley Casino Resort Team Up

Global sports entertainment leader Topgolf today announced its partnership with Thunder Valley Casino Resort, a premier AAA Four Diamond award-winning resort experience in Northern California. Thunder Valley will be the exclusive casino resort partner of Topgolf Roseville near Sacramento.

As part of the two-year deal, the rooftop terrace at Topgolf Roseville has been rebranded and renamed the Thunder Valley Rooftop Terrace. The social hub of the venue, the terrace is known for its stunning views and for fueling great times through music, food and patio games. To further enhance the Topgolf guest experience, the casino will sponsor the Thunder Valley 15th Ball Challenge, beginning April 1. Players will compete for a grand prize Thunder Valley Casino Resort package valued at $1,100, which includes limo service, spa vouchers, dinner, golf at Whitney Oaks Golf Club and concert tickets to Thunder Valley's 2017 Summer Concert Series.

"Topgolf is excited to partner with Thunder Valley Casino Resort to enhance the Topgolf social experience for our guests," said Topgolf Roseville Director of Operations Bryan Van Der Meer. "Guests can enjoy live music and games on The Thunder Valley Rooftop Terrace, gaining exclusive access to a Thunder Valley giveaway while playing Topgolf. We look forward to growing our relationship with Thunder Valley and are excited to see how the partnership evolves to benefit our mutual fan base."

The Topgolf games can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels, and the microchipped golf balls score themselves, providing players with instant feedback on each shot's accuracy and distance. Each venue features climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round play, a chef-driven food and beverage menu, music, private rooms for corporate and social events, and hundreds of HDTVs. Non-golfers can also enjoy complimentary use of the pool tables, shuffleboard, foosball and Xbox Kinect.

"Thunder Valley Casino Resort is proud to partner with Topgolf, which shares Thunder Valley's commitment to provide unparalleled entertainment experiences to our valued guests," said Dawn Clayton, general manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort. "The Thunder Valley Rooftop Terrace at Topgolf is phenomenal and offers a unique and memorable experience for patrons to enjoy throughout the year. Even better, it's just a stone's throw away from our resort. We look forward to working collectively with Topgolf now and in the future."

About Thunder Valley

Thunder Valley Casino Resort is owned and operated by the United Auburn Indian Community, opening in June 2003. Located 30 miles east of Sacramento, Thunder Valley offers 250,000 square feet of gaming space - including over 2,700 slot and video machines, 103 table games and a live poker room with space for 240 players.



The resort features 14 restaurants and bars and is home to a luxury, 17-story hotel with a large banquet and entertainment hall capable of hosting events for up to 850 guests. An expansive outdoor pool offers private cabanas with hi-def TVs, dressers and changing area. Coconut Bar features poolside food and beverage service.



Spa at Thunder Valley features a wide variety of treatments including customized Swedish and Deep Tissue pressure point massage therapy, wine inspired body treatments, hydrating facials, and in-room massage service. Also on property is a 3,700-space parking structure that leads guests directly into the casino and hotel.



For more information on upcoming promotions, entertainment and ticket sales, or to make a reservation at Thunder Valley's AAA Four Diamond resort, visit www.thundervalleyresort.com.

About Topgolf

Topgolf inspires the connections that bring people together for unforgettable good times. Whether it's a date night, girls' night, happy hour, work breakfast, lunch hour or any other kind of hour, Topgolf makes socializing a sport - literally. Through the premium experience of Play, Food and Music, Topgolf is inspiring people of all ages and skill levels - even non-golfers - to come together for playful competition. Topgolf also brings interactive experiences to the community that facilitate shared moments and deep relationships through Topgolf U golf lessons, weekly leagues, The Topgolf Tour competition, KidZone parties, social and corporate team-building events, and the World Golf Tour (WGT) app. Each venue features high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort, delicious food and beverage, live events, music, hundreds of HDTVs and outstanding hospitality. With 31 venues entertaining 10.5 million Guests annually and the world's largest digital golf audience, Topgolf is creating the best times of your life both in-venue and online. To learn more about Topgolf, follow @Topgolf or visit www.topgolf.com.

Thunder Valley's 2017 Summer Concert Series