Best of the Grammys Benefit Concert at WJU in Rocklin
ROCKLIN, Calif. - William Jessup University's Music department presents its annual "Night of Classics" benefit concert March 17-18 at the growing university's Academic Warehouse.
The performance starts at 6:30 p.m. and covers popular songs representing the Best of the Grammy Awards from the late 1950s to current day.
Performances feature the University Choir & Orchestra, a large-scale student choral group delivering a dynamic and powerful concert experience with a diverse set of offerings alongside a full orchestra.
An all-women's ensemble of over 20 members known as Jessup's Concert Choir also performs as well as Crossroads, a small ensemble group of students with an assorted repertoire in acapella, gospel, jazz and rhythm and blues.
During Night of Classics, these student music groups perform songs from award-winning artists such as the Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel and Aretha Franklin, to name a few.
Students in the Music degree program at William Jessup University receive a thorough grounding in both traditional and contemporary theory and practice courses. They develop performance skills and acquire new musical proficiencies appropriate to their chosen career path.
Last October, William Jessup music students had the unforgettable opportunity to record two albums at Skywalker Ranch, a movie ranch and workplace of film director, writer and producer George Lucas.
While reflecting on the recording process, William Jessup's Music Chair, Tom Ruscica said, "It was an experience these students will never forget."
William Jessup's music department performs outreach concerts at schools, churches and various other venues to attract new music students and promote WJU's music program. The program offers a Bachelor of Arts degree in music with concentrations in commercial, education, performance and worship.
The Night of Classics Benefit Concert Series supports the William Jessup Music program, including funding recording, tours, gear purchases and more.
The evening includes a silent auction as well as beverages and appetizers.
General admission prices are $25 and children, middle, high school and college students with a valid ID are $10. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and silent auction starts at 6:30 p.m.
For ticket information, visit http://www.jessupmusic.com
