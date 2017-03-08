6 Ways a Realtor Can Assist You in Home Buying or Selling
Roseville, CA- Most people know they can buy and sell property on their own but it doesn't mean you should. Real estate agents continue to play an important role in these significant transactions. There are many ways your Realtor can assist you during the sale or purchase of a home:
6 Ways a Realtor Can Assist You
1. Speak the language
There are a tremendous number of acronyms used in the housing industry and working with an experienced agent will help you understand the process.
2. Negotiations
Having someone on your side who can take the emotion out will avoid getting angry when a potential buyer makes negative comments about your home. An agent can handle criticisms or requests which could cause you to say something which will scare away the other party.
3. Technical issues
There is more paperwork involved in every buy or sell transaction than you will believe. An experience agent will know what documents are needed and how to complete them. This will save you time and help avoid mistakes.
4. Big picture guide
Agents have expertise beyond the property walls, including insights on location, utilities and neighborhood schools.
5. Laws and regulations
Most people only complete a handful of real estate transactions in their lifetime, agents do them every day. It is their job to know laws and regulations and keep up with changes. This can help you avoid liability.
6. Network
It takes a team to complete a home sale. This can include home inspectors, pest inspection companies, lenders, title and escrow companies and the list goes on. Using your agent to help select these service providers will ensure better service, save you time and potentially provide higher quality service.
Regardless of your objective, a real estate agent will have your best interests in mind and can make the process as easy as possible.
