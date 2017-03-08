Group Opposes Location of Mental Crisis Home in Orangevale
On Thursday, March 9 at 6:30, the Orangevale Park and Recreation District Board will vote on a resolution to oppose allowing a 15-bed mental crisis home on Elm Avenue in Orangevale, across the street from Orangevale Park and Louis Pasteur Middle School, and ask the county to find a more suitable location.
Protect OV Kids has collected signatures from more than 1,500 residents who oppose allowing the Turning Point crisis residential facility to locate near Louis Pasteur and three other schools as well as the very popular county park, a multi-use facility with playgrounds, soccer fields, horseback riding, and other activities for children.
Scores of residents, most of them outfitted in orange t-shirts, will be in attendance to show their support for park board action to protect the peaceful, bucolic nature of the neighborhood and reduce potential risk to area children.
Patients at crisis residential facilities are, according to the state of California, at "risk of harm to themselves or others." Protect Orangevale Kids will also be releasing Sheriff's Department statistics showing that Turning Point's newly opened crisis residential facility in Rio Linda has already become a policing problem during its first half year of operation, averaging more than two law enforcement calls a month for missing patients, arguments, disturbances, and suspicious circumstances.
To learn more, please visit us online at www.ProtectOVKids.com.
WHEN: Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE:
Orangevale Community Center
6826 Hazel Avenue
Orangevale, CA 95662
