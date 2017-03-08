Stand Up Placer Awarded for Community Contributions

On February 21, 2017, Stand Up Placer was recognized by the Sacramento Chapter of the Freedoms Foundation for contributions to the community.

Stand Up Placer was one of four local 2016 National Award Winners of the George Washington Honor Medal. Stand Up Placer is a local non-profit that provides comprehensive services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking throughout Placer County including Roseville, Rocklin, Granite Bay, Auburn, and as far northeast as Colfax.

Since 1949, the Freedoms Foundation, begun by President Dwight Eisenhower, has recognized responsible citizens with the George Washington Honor Medal. As of today, nearly 56,000 awards have been presented to Americans from all walks of life - the famous and the unknown, the young and old - from Maine to Hawaii.

Large corporations and small businesspersons, farmers, students, teachers and military personnel have received National Awards for their efforts to make America a better place for everyone.

"Stand Up Placer is certainly an organization that is exemplary of responsible citizenship. Under Jenny Davidson's leadership, the organization is really doing great things for the Sacramento Region," says Pam Peterson Fronk. "As the Vice President of Awards in the Sacramento Chapter of Freedoms Foundation, I want to say thank you to Stand Up Placer for their good works in the community in their fight against domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. They are the spirit of America."

Stand Up Placer CEO/Executive Director Jenny Davidson states, "We are deeply appreciative to the Freedoms Foundation for the recognition of the vital work we do here. This award demonstrates that our community has taken notice of the plight of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking victims and is supporting them as they heal from their trauma and build new lives of strength and self-sufficiency."

Ms. Davidson adds, "Stand Up Placer and the Freedoms Foundation share a common set of core values. We are both committed to building a safe community with respect for the right of everyone to live a self-determined life."

Stand Up Placer invites others in the community to join in its efforts to end domestic violence and sexual assault in Placer County. For information on how you can become involved, check out the Stand Up Placer website at: www.StandUpPlacer.org