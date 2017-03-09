Dennis Quaid & The Sharks Rock the House March 11

Olympic Valley, Calif. - Grab your best girl and dust off your dancing shoes Saturday, March 11, as Hollywood superstar Dennis Quaid brings his band, The Sharks, to the Resort at Squaw Creek to help kickoff Squaw Valley's Toyota Ski Pro-Am.

The Korbel "Forever Blue: Together Tonight for Tomorrow" evening, presented by Levi's, will celebrate Squaw Valley's return to World Cup ski racing, while also raising funds for a pair of environmental nonprofit organizations in Waterkeeper Alliance and Protect Our Winters.

In addition to Dennis Quaid and the Sharks, the Forever Blue benefit event will feature a casual ambiance, with farm-to-fork dining and a live auction. The evening is scheduled to get underway at 7 pm, with individual tickets priced at $250 per person, while corporate tables are also available, starting at $5,000. Attire is Tahoe Tuxedo.

Dennis Quaid and the Sharks have been performing in front of thousands of people and receiving rave reviews. Needless to say, Quaid is not just another actor turned rock star; he is a rock star.

The band's origins can be traced to one night when Quaid went to see actor Harry Dean Stanton and his longtime band perform at an L.A. club. Quaid was invited to join the band onstage, but was initially reluctant due to his decade-long layoff from music.

He eventually relented and was successful enough that one of Stanton's bandmates approached Quaid about starting a group of their own. He quickly started recruiting others for the band it wasn't long before Dennis Quaid and the Sharks were performing in West Coast clubs.

Specializing in rock n' roll and country-soul, special guest performers are expected to join Quaid onstage during the course of the evening, making for a great jam session. Forever Blue guests will include ski legends and celebrities that will be competing in the Toyota Pro-Am the following day, with several World Cup skiing stars also expected to be in attendance.

The race field for the Toyota Pro-Am will feature former and current U.S. Ski Team stars, including Tiger Shaw, Tamara McKinney, Jonny Moseley and Julia Mancuso, along with Austrian legends Franz Klammer, Franz Weber, Klaus Heidegger and Killian Albrecht.

Celebrity Pro-Am racers are expected to include Quaid, Bret Saberhagen, Ed Begley, Jr., Ben Stiller, Bobby Kennedy, Jr. and Cheryl Hines.

Proceeds from the Forever Blue Benefit and Toyota Pro-Am will be distributed between Waterkeepers Alliance and Protect Our Winters. Waterkeeper Alliance is made up of over 300 Waterkeeper Organizations and affiliates protecting rivers, lakes and coastal waterways on six continents, while Protect Our Winters is a passionate collection of dedicated individuals, professional athletes and industry brands mobilizing the outdoor sports community to lead the charge toward positive climate action.

For additional information or to purchase tickets for the Forever Blue: Together Tonight for Tomorrow evening and the Toyota Ski Pro-Am, visit https://squawalpine.com/events-things-do/toyota-ski-proam.